Amravati pharmacist murder case: NIA files charge-sheet in Mumbai court against 11 accused

Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe | PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge-sheet in Mumbai court against 11 accused in Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe's murder case.

Kolhe was killed in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city on June 21 after sharing on social media a post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

He was on his way home on June 21 after closing his shop in Amravati when he was murdered.

The case was initially registered with Police Station City Kotvali on June 22. Later, the probe was handed taken over by NIA on July 2.