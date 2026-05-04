World Premium Scales Its Creator Economy Vision Under CEO Grishhya Suresh, Focuses On Structured Video Sharing Platform Ecosystem

As India’s digital landscape continues to evolve rapidly, video-sharing platform World Premium is emerging with a model that aims to extend beyond domestic boundaries and establish a broader global presence. |

As India’s digital landscape continues to evolve rapidly, video-sharing platform World Premium is emerging with a model that aims to extend beyond domestic boundaries and establish a broader global presence. Under the leadership of CEO Grishhya Suresh, the platform is being developed as a scalable, creator-first ecosystem designed to support the next phase of digital content growth.

With the acceleration of content consumption and the rise of the creator economy, World Premium is positioning itself not just as a conventional video-sharing platform, but as a structured environment where creators can access consistent visibility, audience engagement, and monetization opportunities. The platform supports both short-form and long-form video formats, enabling creators to express themselves across diverse content styles while reaching wider audiences.

A key feature of the platform is its curated discovery system and structured visibility framework, designed to improve content reach and maintain engagement consistency. This approach seeks to move beyond unpredictable, algorithm-driven exposure by enabling a more balanced and sustainable growth pathway for creators.

One of the notable aspects of World Premium is its multi-language support system, which enables accessibility across regions and linguistic groups. By allowing creators to produce and distribute content in multiple languages, the platform creates opportunities for regional creators-particularly from India-to connect with a broader global audience without language barriers.

Recent policy-level recognition of digital creators in India indicates a broader shift towards acknowledging creators as an integral part of the digital economy. In this context, platforms such as World Premium align with the evolving direction of India’s creator-driven digital ecosystem.

In addition, the platform has developed its own integrated in-house advertising ecosystem, facilitating direct collaboration between brands and creators. This system is designed to improve transparency in monetization while simplifying how advertising partnerships are structured. For creators, it opens up diversified revenue opportunities beyond traditional engagement metrics, while brands gain access to more targeted audiences within a controlled environment.

From an Indian creator perspective, World Premium is working towards building a more inclusive digital platform, particularly for creators from Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions. By focusing on structured discovery and content curation, the platform aims to create a more level playing field, where growth is driven not only by virality but also by consistency and content quality.

The platform has been developed under Singhaniya Royal Group (SRG), founded by entrepreneur Rudrana Singh. While the group provides the foundational backing, the platform’s strategic direction and execution are being led by CEO Grishhya Suresh.

Speaking about the vision, Grishhya Suresh said, World Premium is being built as a video-sharing platform where creators can move beyond basic visibility and access structured growth opportunities. Our focus is on creating a dependable digital ecosystem aligned with the future of content.

Currently available on major mobile platforms such as the Google Play Store and App Store, World Premium is in its early growth phase and continues to expand its creator network, content categories, and audience engagement. The platform is accessible globally, reflecting its ambition to operate across multiple markets.

Looking ahead, World Premium is exploring expansion into digital media, news integration, and additional content verticals, with the aim of evolving into a comprehensive digital content ecosystem. Industry observers suggest that platforms combining creator-first strategies, structured monetization systems, and multi-language accessibility are likely to play a significant role in shaping the future of the global digital economy.