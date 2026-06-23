Why More Indian Entrepreneurs Are Looking Beyond Borders To Build Global Businesses

Digital technology and global connectivity are helping Indian entrepreneurs expand beyond borders and serve international markets from inception | Representational Image

For decades, entrepreneurship was largely defined by geography. A founder launched a business in their home market, built local customers and only considered international expansion after years of growth. Today, that model is changing. Increasingly, entrepreneurs are building globally from day one.

Technology, digital payments, remote working and cross-border ecommerce have dramatically reduced barriers to international business. A software developer in Pune can serve clients in London. A consultant in Mumbai can invoice customers in New York. An ecommerce brand in Bengaluru can sell products across Europe.

As a result, many entrepreneurs are no longer asking how to build a local business. They are asking how to build a global one.

India's Entrepreneurial Boom Continues

India's startup ecosystem remains one of the fastest-growing in the world.

According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), India has officially recognised more than 170,000 startups, making it one of the world's largest startup ecosystems. The country has also produced more than 100 unicorns and continues to attract significant venture capital investment.

At the same time, digital adoption continues to accelerate. India now has one of the world's largest internet populations and one of the most advanced real-time digital payment systems through UPI.

These developments are creating a generation of founders who think internationally from the outset.

Why the UK Remains Attractive

Among the destinations attracting international entrepreneurs, the United Kingdom continues to stand out.

The UK offers:

. A globally recognised corporate framework

. Access to international banking and payment providers

. A strong legal system

. Extensive trade relationships

. A reputation that is widely recognised by international customers

Companies House reported approximately 801,871 new incorporations during the financial year ending March 2025, while the total UK register reached approximately 5.43 million companies.

The scale of entrepreneurial activity demonstrates the continued attractiveness of the UK as a business destination. For many international founders, a UK company can provide a platform for serving customers across Europe, North America and other international markets.

The Rise of Borderless Entrepreneurship

One of the most important business trends of the last decade is the emergence of what some economists describe as "borderless entrepreneurship."

Digital businesses increasingly operate independently of physical location.

Professional services, software companies, digital agencies, ecommerce businesses and education platforms can all serve international customers without maintaining large overseas offices.

Research from global consulting firms suggests that cross-border digital trade continues to grow faster than traditional trade in many sectors.

For entrepreneurs, this creates opportunities that previous generations simply did not have.

Trust Matters More Than Ever

While technology makes international business easier, trust remains essential.

Customers, payment providers, banks and business partners increasingly expect transparency and reliable corporate information. This trend is visible across many developed economies.

The UK's Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act has introduced stronger identity verification requirements and enhanced Companies House powers to improve the reliability of corporate information.

The objective is straightforward:

To ensure that businesses operating internationally can be identified, verified and trusted. For entrepreneurs, credibility is becoming just as important as innovation.

Expert Perspective

According to Robert Engeham, founder of Your Company Formations:

"One of the biggest changes we've seen is that entrepreneurs are thinking globally much earlier. Many founders are no longer building businesses for a single city or country. They're building companies designed to serve customers internationally from the beginning."

Engeham believes this shift is particularly significant for Indian entrepreneurs.

"India has an incredible entrepreneurial culture. Combined with digital technology and global connectivity, founders now have opportunities to reach international markets that simply didn't exist a decade ago."

Looking Ahead

The future of entrepreneurship is becoming increasingly international. Technology continues to reduce barriers. Digital payments simplify cross-border transactions. Remote working expands access to talent.

Artificial intelligence is reducing the cost of launching and scaling businesses. For ambitious entrepreneurs, geography is becoming less important than execution. The most successful founders of the next decade may not be those operating in the largest cities or the biggest economies.

They may simply be the ones willing to think beyond borders. And for a growing number of entrepreneurs, that journey begins with building a business designed for the global marketplace from day one.

(Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.)