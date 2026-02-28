Why Mentors Like Arun And Sooraj Are Becoming The Backbone Of Serious Traders |

New Delhi [India], February 28: In 2026, information is no longer a competitive advantage—it is a distraction. With AI-driven algorithms executing trades in milliseconds and 24/7 social media noise creating artificial volatility, the modern trader isn't struggling to find a strategy. They are struggling to find clarity.

While beginners still chase the "perfect indicator," a community of over 2.5 million learners (and counting) has discovered a different truth: consistency isn't found in a formula; it’s found in a framework. This realization has fueled the global rise of GTF (Get Together Finance), the Jaipur-based stock market institute that has redefined stock market education.

Founded in 2019 by Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar, the institute addresses the "Emotional Gap" that AI cannot solve. While bots can calculate math, they cannot manage human fear, overconfidence, or the paralysis that hits a retail trader during a market flash crash.

“A Good Mentor Doesn’t Give You Trades. He Teaches You How to Think.”

This idea forms the foundation of GTF’s mentorship.

Many traders understand indicators. Many can identify chart patterns. But when the market moves sharply, emotions take control. Doubt during sideways periods, fear following defeats, and overconfidence following victories can all backfire. Here, real mentorship brings stability in such moments.

However, mentors like Arun Sir and Sooraj Sir focus on developing structured thinking. Instead of predicting the market, they teach traders to prepare for multiple possibilities.

As Arun Singh Tanwar often explains during sessions,

“Discipline protects you more than prediction ever will.”

That difference in mindset changes the way traders approach every position.

Founder-Led Mentorship: A Rare Advantage in Modern Trading Education

In many institutes, founders slowly move away from teaching as the organisation grows. But at GTF, mentorship is still directly guided by Arun Sir and Sooraj Sir.

Both of them focus on demand and supply, price action, options, and overall market structure. Their sessions are built around clear rules, proper risk management, and understanding how markets actually behave.

They explain complex topics like premium movement, volatility, and market phases in simple language, so traders can apply the concepts in live markets without confusion.

As they often say,

“If you understand the structure of the market, you don’t need to chase it.”

Over time, this direct involvement from both founders has helped build disciplined traders who follow rules instead of reacting to noise.

Mentorship That Continues Beyond the Course

Mentoring at GTF extends beyond the Trading in the Zone Live course and certification.

It includes:

Live market discussions

Risk and capital management guidance

Trading Psychology-based learning

Real-time scenario breakdowns

Even experienced traders and beginners are encouraged at GTF to examine their mistakes without guilt and to analyze their victories without arrogance. This approach promotes emotional balance, which is rarely taught but extremely important.

Moreover, instructor Sooraj Singh Gurjar often says,

“Consistency is not built in one trade. It is built in habits.”

This emphasis on habit formation separates mentorship from short-term motivation.

Mentorship Now Available Separately for Serious Traders

Earlier, structured mentorship was mainly available to live batch students. However, understanding that many traders need guidance even if they are not enrolled in live classes, GTF has introduced a dedicated Mentorship Plan.

Now, traders can access GTF mentorship separately at ₹15,000 + GST.

This plan also includes Premium Program access, along with:

Trading in the Zone 2.0

Trading in the Zone 2.0 Extended (updated according to current market scenarios)

These advanced programs are designed to align learning with changing market conditions. Because markets evolve—and traders must evolve with them.

The "Free Masterclass" Entry Point

GTF remains committed to financial literacy for all. Before committing to the full mentorship plan, traders are encouraged to experience the GTF methodology firsthand. The institute offers a Free Introductory Masterclass on their official website—a deep dive into their logic-based trading style—allowing individuals to audit the quality of the mentorship before making a financial commitment.

The Ultimate Outcome: Building Independent Thinkers

The true value of mentorship isn’t visible when the market is green; it’s visible when you choose not to trade because the setup isn't perfect. It’s visible when you protect your capital with maturity while others are gambling on "tips."

The goal of Arun Sir and Sooraj Sir isn’t to create followers; it’s to build traders who can stand alone. In a market that moves faster than ever, the ability to stay calm, stick to a rule-based plan, and manage risk without ego is the only "holy grail" left.

From Signals to Self-Reliance: The Real Outcome of True Mentorship

Strategies will change, and tools will improve. Indicators will evolve. But pressure will remain.

Pressure tests patience, and at the same time, it also tests discipline along with belief. The true value of mentorship does not appear during easy markets. It becomes visible when markets move against you—and you still follow your rules.

When others react emotionally, and you stay calm.

When you choose not to trade because it does not fit your plan.

When protecting capital feels more important than chasing profit.

That is when mentorship shows its real impact. Because in the end, mentorship is not about creating followers of Arun Sir or Sooraj Sir. It is about building traders who can stand on their own—think clearly under pressure, manage risk with maturity, and trade with discipline even when no one is guiding them. In short, in today’s markets, that ability may be the strongest edge of all.