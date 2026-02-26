Why Brand Liaison Is The Most Popular Consultant For Product Compliance In India?

India has significantly expanded mandatory product regulations across multiple sectors, requiring manufacturers, importers, and brand owners to obtain a license before entering the Indian market. Product Certifications such as BIS Certification, BEE Certification, WPC Equipment Type Approval, EPR Registration, TEC Certificate, and LMPC Registration are mandatory for the notified products under Quality Control Orders (QCOs) and the regulatory framework.

Due to increasing regulatory enforcement and penalties for non-compliance, the manufacturers are actively seeking specialized compliance partners. It will help them to reduce approval risks and avoid market-entry delays. In this evolving regulatory landscape, Brand Liaison India Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as one of India’s leading product compliance consulting firms.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in New Delhi, the firm provides simple solutions to domestic manufacturers, international brands, and high-growth startups seeking smooth entry into the Indian market.

Rising Complexity of BIS Approvals

The necessity of compliance with Indian Standards under government-issued Quality Control Orders has significantly increased the scope of products requiring BIS certification. The latest Industry data indicates that complying with these prescribed standards and documentation evaluation has become difficult over the past five years.

With a documented approval success rate exceeding 96% (internal performance metrics) and thousands of certification applications managed across sectors, Brand Liaison has developed a structured compliance execution model that minimizes rejections and resubmissions.

Core technical support includes:

Preparation of Documents and Application Filing

Coordination with BIS-recognized laboratories

Factory inspection and audit assistance

End-to-end license management support

Post Compliance guidance

This structured approach enables businesses to reduce approval turnaround time by an estimated 25–35% compared to fragmented consultancy models.

What Makes Brand Liaison an Expert in India’s Multi-Authority Regulatory Structure?

India’s compliance system involves coordination across multiple authorities, including BIS, TEC, WPC, BEE, CPCB, and Legal Metrology departments. Each authority has different procedural frameworks, documentation standards, and approval timelines.

Over the past 10 years, Brand Liaison has expanded its regulatory advisory portfolio to manage multi-certification approval under a single compliance structure. The company reports:

500+ active domestic and international clients

Service outreach spanning 50+ countries

A consistent year-on-year growth rate in client acquisition

High client retention supported by structured compliance monitoring

The monitoring of regulatory amendments, new QCO notifications, and policy revisions enables proactive compliance planning and reduced risk exposure for clients. Brand Liaison has provisions for every player in the Indian market.

For Manufacturers: End-to-end factory audits, lab tie-ups, and renewal tracking.

For Importers: Customs clearance support and cost-effective compliance solutions.

For Startups: Affordable packages with simplified compliance assistance for investors.

Brand Liaison Facilitating Market Entry for International Manufacturers

Foreign manufacturers entering India often face procedural complexities, including nomination of Authorized Indian Representatives, laboratory testing mandates, and factory inspection requirements.

With multilingual coordination capabilities as well as structured documentation processes, Brand Liaison serves as a compliance bridge between international enterprises and Indian regulatory bodies. The firm has successfully supported companies across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America in achieving regulatory clearance with minimal operational disruption.

Therefore, global companies trust the firm’s compliance services and rely on its expertise for entering the Indian market.

Transparent Processes and Performance-Driven Execution

Timely certification approvals are important for product launch planning and revenue realization. Otherwise, delays can lead to supply chain disruptions and financial losses. To address these risks, the firm follows a structured compliance strategy. This has resulted in a first-cycle approval clearance rate of over 90%, significantly reducing rework and regulatory bottlenecks.

The execution model includes:

Pre-submission technical audits

Proactive gap analysis

Accurate documentation review

Coordination with testing laboratories

Continuous follow-ups with authorities

Early resolution of technical queries

This systematic and transparent approach ensures clear timelines, defined documentation requirements, and stage-wise progress tracking. It is strengthening long-term professional relationships and improving overall approval efficiency.

Brand Liaison – A Strategic Compliance Partner for Indian Market Entry

As India continues to strengthen its product quality mechanisms and increase mandatory certification coverage, structured regulatory advisory has become essential for legal market access.

With over a decade of operational expertise, a rapidly expanding global client base, high approval success ratios, and consistently strong service ratings, Brand Liaison India Pvt. Ltd. continues to reinforce its position as a strategic compliance partner for manufacturers, importers, and brand owners.

By combining regulatory intelligence, data-driven execution, and end-to-end certification governance, the firm enables businesses to achieve faster approvals, maintain statutory alignment, and confidently scale operations within the Indian market.

FAQs

1. Why hire a product compliance consultant?

A product compliance consultant helps businesses comply with the mandatory regulations quickly and reduce delays.

2. What does a compliance consultant do during certification?

The consultants manage documentation, coordinate testing, file applications, and follow up with respective entities till its approval.

3. Does Brand Liaison assist foreign manufacturers?

Yes, Brand Liaison assists international companies through Indian regulatory requirements and ensures smooth market entry.