Whose Silence Hurts: Rethinking Eld`er Abuse On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Dr. Rukhsar Khan, MBBS, MD Community Medicine Senior Resident, Pt. J.N.M. Medical College, Raipur, CG |

When we imagine our own old age, we often hope for simple things: love, care, dignity and respect. These are the simple things most older people wish for. Yet for many older people, ageing is not marked with comfort or security, but by neglect, humiliation, exploitation and abuse, often within the very homes where they expected to feel safest.

Elder abuse is not always visible, it may not leave visible bruises even. Sometimes it appears as harsh words, neglect of medical need, social isolation or simply ignoring an older person’s presence, feelings or opinions. Such actions may appear ordinary or unintentional to the caregiver but for an older person they can become a source of physical and mental suffering.

World Health Organization (WHO) defines Elder Abuse as single or repeated act occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust, which causes harm or distress to an older person. The violence constitutes violation of human rights and include physical, psychological, sexual and emotional abuse; financial and material abuse, abandonment; neglect and loss of dignity and respect.

On the global scale this issue is very worrying. According to WHO, nearly one in six people aged 60 years and above have experienced some form of abuse. A 2017 review covering 52 studies across 28 countries found that the psychological abuse was the most common form followed by financial abuse, neglect, physical abuse and sexual abuse.

India is also witnessing the rapid growth in its elderly population. In India, elder abuse often remains hidden because older persons fear losing family support, feel ashamed to report mistreatment or just accept it as a part of their ageing.

Before we point fingers outwards, we must first look inward. Are we treating elder in our family with Respect? Or unknowingly we are abusive. A self- reflective attitude is essential in this case. There is a validated tool with 8 structured questions called “Caregiver Abuse Screen” (CASE)* to be answered in “yes” or “no”. Score of 4 or more is suggestive of a higher risk for abuse. Even score of one can be indicative of abuse. The purpose of this questionnaire is self-reflection, not blame! This is meant to help you, your families pause, reflect and recognize the pattern that may unintentionally harm an older person.

1. Do you sometimes have trouble making (the older person in your care) control his/her temper or aggression?

2. Do you often feel you are being forced to act out of character or do things you feel bad about?

3. Do you find it difficult to manage ( ’s) behaviour?

4. Do you sometimes feel that you are forced to be rough with ( )?

5. Do you sometimes feel you can’t do what is really necessary or what should be done for ( )?

6. Do you often feel you have to reject or ignore ( )?

7. Do you often feel so tired and exhausted that you cannot meet ( ’s) needs?

8. Do you often feel you have to yell at ( )?

*Reis, M., & Nahmiash, D. (1995). Validation of the Caregiver Abuse Screen (CASE). Canadian Journal on Aging (S2), 45-60.

What can we do?

Elder abuse prevention does not always call for drastic measures, which can be achieved through subtle, constant and everyday steps. At the family level, simple actions can make a big difference, like listening to them, spending time with them, make them feel valued and involving them in family decisions. Ensuring their timely healthcare and never neglect their physical, emotional or financial needs. Teaching children and young adults the importance of respecting and care for elder persons.

At community level, local groups, self-help groups, religious institutions or community organizations can organize regular social gatherings, health camps and support networks for older persons. Neighbours should stay vigilant and report suspected abuse.

Steps have been taken by the Government of India towards the care and protection of elderly citizens as well. The National Helpline for Senior Citizens (14567) is functional from 8:00AM to 8:00PM, provides assistance for elder abuse, emotional support, legal guidance and welfare related concern. The National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE) has been operational which provide healthcare services through all three level of healthcare facilities whether it is primary, secondary or tertiary. The expansion of health insurance coverage under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) has also enhanced financial protection by reducing healthcare expenses.

Elder abuse is not merely a private family matter, it has become a public health and human right issue. Every older person deserves to age with dignity and respect.

The deepest wounds are often emotional, remain hidden behind the silence and unseen by others. On this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, themed “Beyond Awareness: Making Elder Abuse Prevention work”, let us not only raise awareness but also reflect in our actions.

Their silence causes pain. Our silence causes greater pain. It is time to listen, think, act and ensure that all older people are visible, audible , safe and honored.