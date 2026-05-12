Where To Place Your Air Purifier At Home For The Best Results | file photo

Indoor air quality is becoming a common concern among Indian households, especially in cities like Delhi, where air quality generally ranges from moderately polluted to severe. This has made air purifiers quite popular in India. However, one important point that people often overlook is placing it in the right spot for optimum results. Even an efficient air purifier will not give good results if placed incorrectly.

This blog will provide a comprehensive guide regarding the positioning of an air purifier for the best results.

Why Does the Placement of an Air Purifier Matter?

There is a common misconception about air purifiers that they will work efficiently irrespective of their position. In reality, the wrong position can disrupt the air circulation. This is because an air purifier works by pulling in polluted air and passing it through various air filters like a pre-filter, HEPA filter, activated carbon filter and plasma filtration and releasing purified air. If it is placed incorrectly, air circulation would be affected, causing uneven air circulation in the room.

Correct placement will ensure certain things:

● Maximum coverage of the area

● Faster removal of pollutants

● Efficient use of air filters

Where to Place an Air Purifier?

➢ On an elevated platform

Place your air purifier on an elevated platform, such as a table or a stand, to ensure it pulls air from multiple directions without any obstruction.

➢ In open areas

Putting an air purifier in open areas, away from furniture, corners, and anything that can obstruct air flow, would ensure proper air circulation.

➢ Avoid placing the air purifier near electronic devices

Electronic appliances like TVs emit small amounts of electromagnetic radiation, which can interfere with the purifier’s inner electronics, resulting in inaccurate readings as air purifiers work on optic or electronic sensors to detect air quality.

➢ Avoid placing the air purifier in proximity to heating devices

In the case of heating appliances, they distort the airflow and affect the working of an air purifier.

➢ Place it near indoor pollution sources

It is advised to place your air purifier in areas where pollutants are high in concentration. For example, one can place an air purifier near the kitchen and not in the kitchen to tackle cooking fumes, or if someone has a pet, they can place their purifier in areas where their pet spends most of its time to reduce pet dander.

➢ Placement of an air purifier in the bedroom

Place your air purifier in a bedroom near your head, but not immediately next to it, to ensure clean air flow while you sleep.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

● Switching the air purifier off frequently reduces the efficiency of an air purifier and allows pollutants to accumulate.

● Placing an air purifier in the corner or around the furniture, like sofas and chairs. It disrupts clear air flow in the room.

● Choosing the wrong air purifier capacity because a small capacity will not work efficiently in a large room.

Conclusion