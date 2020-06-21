Watch: Baba Ramdev's live session with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on International Yoga Day

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a webinar today at 11 am with Baba Ramdev. The face of Patanjali brand, Ramdev, addressed issues related to COVID-19 and also spoke about the struggle in establishing Patanjali Brand.

He stressed that do yoga in the morning and do your daily work throughout the day and stay healthy.

He also spoke about the new trends in business. If Indian companies look at producing quality products than the citizen will move away from multi-national companies and opt for more Indian-based products. Within two-three years, companies in India will evolved and people will migrant to more Indian products as well.