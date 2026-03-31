Visibility In AI Shopping Searches Is the New Pricing |

March 30, 2026: In India’s mobile phone market, the first price that increasingly matters is not always the one printed on the handset box. It is the cost of invisibility in AI shopping searches, where consumers now compare models, check features, ask follow up questions and narrow their options before they step into a store or open a marketplace app. Google has said its AI Mode is designed to handle longer, more complex questions and help users compare options, while its shopping updates describe the experience as covering the journey from inspiration to purchase. OpenAI, too, says shopping results in ChatGPT can surface merchant lists using product and merchant data such as availability, price and quality.

That shift is already changing how discovery works. Bain said in 2025 that about 80 percent of consumers rely on AI written or zero click results for at least 40 percent of their searches. Adobe reported that traffic from generative AI sources to U.S. retail websites jumped 1,200 percent between July 2024 and February 2025, and said 39 percent of surveyed consumers had already used such tools for online shopping. Research, recommendations and deal hunting were among the top use cases.

For local mobile retailers , that changes the competitive equation. India remains a market where physical stores still carry enormous weight even after years of ecommerce growth. Counterpoint Research said offline share in India’s smartphone market reached 64 percent in the first quarter of 2024, the highest quarterly level in the post Covid period, and later said the market still grew 1 percent by volume and 8 percent by value in 2025. Stores remain central to the sale, but the customer journey is increasingly being shaped earlier, during digital discovery.

That is why visibility is starting to behave like pricing. A retailer may have genuine stock, competitive rates and stronger trust than a large seller, yet still lose the customer before the first conversation begins simply because the store never surfaced in the comparison stage. In smartphones and electronics, where buyers typically compare chipsets, cameras, battery life, exchange offers and seller credibility, the business that appears first often gets considered first. Adobe’s retail findings suggest this traffic is not casual. It is tied to research led shopping behaviour, which means the battle is moving to the stage before checkout.

The implication for India’s mobile trade is significant. For years, the debate was framed as offline versus online. That argument now looks incomplete. The sharper question is whether a business can be found in the environments where purchase decisions are increasingly being shaped. If a local retailer is absent from product summaries, buying recommendations and shopping comparisons, it is effectively paying a hidden price in lost consideration, even when the actual selling price in store is competitive. The store does not just lose a click. It risks losing relevance.

Among the businesses trying to respond to that shift is Jaipur based starup Mobile Ki Dukaan , which describes itself as a mobile phone news, comparison and retail discovery platform focused on helping users make better buying decisions while improving digital visibility for local mobile retailers. Its role fits a broader market need now emerging across Indian retail. Local sellers need a stronger presence in the same discovery layer where consumers are comparing products, checking availability and deciding where to buy.



Conclusion -



For India’s mobile business, this is no longer only a story about discounts, festive sales or store count. It is about who gets surfaced when the customer begins the search. In that contest, visibility in AI shopping searches is fast becoming the new pricing.