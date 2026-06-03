Vaishali Securities Strengthens Lending Through Smart Risk Controls

Vaishali Securities strengthens responsible lending practices through robust compliance measures, streamlined loan processing and customer-focused financial services | File Photo

In lending, managing risk and delivering a smooth customer experience are often seen as competing priorities. The real strength lies in building systems where both work together. A great customer experience in lending does not begin at the interface but it begins with disciplined risk management and well-defined internal controls.

Vaishali Securities Limited operates with a strong focus on risk management. Drawing on years of banking, compliance, and financial services expertise within its leadership team, the company understands how small gaps can create big problems.

Risk management is treated as a daily process. Every transaction and application is checked carefully. This reduces errors and protects customers. Strong risk management helps the company maintain stability while offering credit to a large customer base across India.

Lending discipline is maintained through clear internal processes. Loans are given only after proper verification and eligibility checks. This ensures that customers do not take more credit than they can manage. The company follows structured workflows for approval and monitoring.

Automated systems support faster decisions while keeping checks in place. Lending discipline also includes regular tracking of repayment behaviour. These steps help maintain a healthy loan portfolio with a disciplined approach ensuring that growth remains stable and customers are not pushed into financial stress.

Compliance systems play a key role in maintaining trust. The company follows RBI guidelines and has strong KYC and AML frameworks in place. Customer data is handled with care and proper consent. Internal controls are used to prevent misuse and maintain security.

Regular checks and audit readiness help in keeping operations smooth. These compliance systems are not just for rules but for protecting both the company and the borrower. When systems are clear and strong, the overall lending process becomes more reliable and safe.

Customer experience is improved by making processes simple and quick. Digital onboarding reduces time and effort for users with loan approvals faster due to streamlined workflows. Most customer queries are resolved within one to two days.

This shows a focus on service. Clear communication helps users understand their loans better. This reduces confusion and builds confidence. A good customer experience ensures that users feel comfortable while borrowing. It also encourages repeat usage, which supports long term growth for the company.

The company focuses on balancing risk management with customer experience. Strong checks are maintained without making the process difficult for users. Customers are informed about loan terms and repayment responsibilities clearly.

This supports responsible borrowing and avoids misunderstandings with continuous monitoring of loans helping in early action if risks appear. At the same time, support systems remain active to assist customers. This balance between safety and ease defines the company’s approach to lending discipline and customer experience in digital finance.

About Director

VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula, now a Director at Vaishali Securities Limited, brings more than 12 years of banking experience. Lakshmi started her journey in banking more than a decade ago. She worked with global banks including Bank of America, HSBC, and JPMorgan Chase where she handled fraud checks and card disputes.

This early role taught her how small mistakes can lead to big risks. Over time, she moved into KYC and compliance roles. She worked across retail and corporate banking. These roles helped her understand how money systems work from the inside.

Her learning was simple but strong, follow rules, protect customers, and keep systems clean. Her experience in risk and compliance grew step by step. She worked on customer onboarding and due checks. She made sure rules were followed at every stage. This helped banks avoid fraud and stay safe. She also led process changes in chargeback systems. These changes improved speed and reduced errors.

Over time, she handled teams and managed operations. Her work showed that strong systems and clear checks can reduce risk. This became a key part of her leadership vision in finance. In July 2025, VVN Lakshmi Kumari Akula joined Vaishali Securities Limited as Director.

Here, her role became wider. She worked on business growth, partnerships, and public relations. At the same time, she focused on governance and compliance. Her idea was clear, growth must follow rules. She supported systems that follow RBI guidelines.