Used Car Inspection Reports: Which Details Should Buyers Actually Trust? |

A used car inspection report is most trustworthy on documented, measurable items: VIN, kms, ownership trail, paint thickness, tyre wear, battery age, OBD scan, and emission tests. However, not all inspection reports tell the real story behind every vehicle. Some inspection reports miss out on items that need a road test or long-term observation: gearbox feel, suspension noise on bad roads, AC cooling under load, and hidden accident repair. Whereas other reports, such as Cars24’s 300-point inspection, take a much deeper dive, covering everything from mechanical condition to electrical item functionality. The right way to use a report is as a structured baseline you can take to your own mechanic during the test drive, not as a final clean chit.

Why this question keeps coming up

Inspection reports look authoritative. They have stamps, sections, and a long checklist. The buyer assumes that if the report says "good", the car is good. The mechanic who is supposed to validate the purchase has not seen the report and rarely trusts it without seeing the car. So the report sits awkwardly between the platform's confidence and the buyer's family advisor's scepticism.

What does a serious inspection actually cover?

A complete inspection on an organised platform usually covers five buckets:

Documentation: VIN match, RC, insurance status, road tax, PUC, ownership trail

Exterior and body: panel-by-panel paint thickness check, dent and scratch grade, accident or repaint indicators

Interior: seats, dashboard wear, infotainment, AC cooling, electricals, controls

Mechanical and structural: engine compression, oil leaks, transmission feel, suspension, brakes, exhaust, chassis

Test drive observations: cold start, idle, acceleration, gear shifts, braking, steering, noise patterns

For example, Cars24 Assured inventory undergoes a 300-point inspection by trained experts covering all five buckets. The exact point count and section labels should be confirmed on the current product page.

How is an inspection different from a regular service check?

A regular service is a maintenance task. The workshop changes oil, filters, brake fluid, and inspects what is convenient. A pre-purchase inspection is a forensic exercise. It is structured panel by panel, system by system, and produces a document that scores condition rather than a workshop bill that lists what was changed. The two are easy to confuse, but a strong service record does not replace a structured inspection.

Which sections should buyers trust the most?

What should you verify yourself even after a good report?

Cold-start the car. Reach 10 minutes before the test drive begins.

Open the bonnet. Check coolant colour, oil level, battery date, hose condition.

Look at the spare wheel well, trunk floor, and seat belt bases for water lines or mildew.

Drive through a couple of speed breakers and one rough stretch. Listen for clunks, squeaks, suspension thuds.

Try the AC on a hot day for at least 15 minutes. Listen for compressor cycling.

Park the car. Lift the bonnet again. Smell. Burning oil, sweet coolant, or fuel are all warning signs.

Take the report and the car to your own mechanic for 15 minutes.

What real-world failures do reports miss?

Cars24's data anchors the risk picture: 25% of inspected used cars show engine issues, 30% suspension issues, 45% tyre concerns, 25% accident history, and 20% odometer tampering. A good inspection process flags most of these. The hardest to catch are well-rebuilt flood cars, recently masked accident repairs, and subtle electrical faults that only appear weeks later. That is exactly why a return window and warranty cover matter alongside an inspection when buying used.