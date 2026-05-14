Understanding The Add-Ons Available With Your Health Insurance Policy

IndusInd General Insurance introduces multiple add-on options to help policyholders customise and expand their health coverage benefits | Representational Image

A base health insurance plan covers the basics, but it may not be enough for every situation. Add-ons help you fill those gaps. You simply pick the ones that suit your needs and add them to your existing plan. With IndusInd General Insurance, you have 20+ add-ons to choose from, so you can build a plan that works best for you and your family.

What Exactly is a Health Insurance Add-On?

An add-on is an optional benefit that helps you enhance the coverage of your base health insurance plan, usually for a small additional premium. While your base plan covers hospitalisation and surgery, add-ons step in for costs that fall outside this. This may include costs for doctor visits, medicines, maternity expenses or even an air ambulance. They help you avoid paying those bills out of your own pocket.

Add-Ons You Can Choose With Your Health Insurance Plan

Customising your health insurance is easier than you think. Here are the add-ons available with IndusInd General Insurance that you can add to your base plan:

● OPD Cover: Takes care of outpatient expenses like doctor consultations, diagnostic tests and medicines, so everyday medical costs don't come out of your pocket.

● Home Care Services: Covers doctor-prescribed treatments done at home, such as IV drips or physiotherapy, so that you can recover comfortably without extra hospital bills.

● Unlimited SI Restoration: Fully refills your sum insured if it gets used up during a claim in the policy year, so you are never left without coverage when you need it again.

● Maternity Cover: Covers pregnancy-related expenses from prenatal care to delivery, along with newborn baby care, up to ₹2 lakhs.

● Maternity Waiting Period Reduction: Lets you cut down the standard maternity waiting period to just one or two years, so you get covered sooner.

● Air Ambulance Cover: Takes care of emergency air transport costs in life-threatening situations where getting to a hospital quickly is critical.

● Pre-existing Disease Waiting Period Reduction: Reduces the standard three-year waiting period for conditions like diabetes or hypertension to just one year, giving you faster access to coverage.

● Voluntary Aggregate Deductible: Helps lower your premium by agreeing to pay a fixed portion of your medical bills yourself each year.

● Guaranteed Cumulative Bonus: Makes sure you don't lose your no-claim bonus even after making a claim, so your coverage benefits stay intact year after year.

● Consumables Cover: Covers small hospital expenses like gloves, bandages and syringes that are often added to your bill but not covered by standard coverage.

● Double Cover: Doubles your sum insured amount without doubling your premium, giving you more protection for a small additional cost.

Choose the Right Add-Ons with IndusInd General Insurance

With so many options, choosing the right add-ons can feel overwhelming. The best place to start is by looking at your age, your health, coverage needs and history. For example, a young worker might want outpatient department (OPD) coverage and shorter wait times, while a family may need more extras like pregnancy care and home care. With IndusInd General Insurance, you can mix and match to build a health insurance plan that works exactly the way you need it to.