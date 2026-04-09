'True Success Lies In Recognising One's 'Self' Beyond Degrees': CMD Upendrra Rai |

Greater Noida, April 9, 2026:The much-anticipated Bharat Film Festival 2026 commenced with grandeur at the campus of IIMT Group of Colleges, bringing together cinema, culture, and nationalism on a vibrant platform. The festival aims to introduce the younger generation to the rich legacy of Indian cinema and cultural heritage.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of Upendrra Rai, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express News Network, who attended as the Chief Guest. CMD Upendrra Rai formally inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp and addressed a large gathering of students, inspiring them to pursue meaningful success rooted in cultural identity.

In the keynote address, CMD Upendrra Rai emphasized the need to revisit and reinterpret Indian history through a balanced lens. CMD Upendrra Rai stated that the narrative of India being perpetually subjugated is incomplete and overlooks the resilience and continuity of its ancient civilization.

CMD Upendrra Rai remarked:

“India’s history is not merely a chronicle of defeats, but a testament to the strength of its warriors and the enduring brilliance of its Sanatan civilization, which has withstood centuries of challenges without losing its essence.”

CMD Upendrra Rai further highlighted that true freedom goes beyond political independence and lies in breaking free from intellectual and psychological conditioning. Understanding the wisdom of ancient texts such as the Gita and Upanishads, CMD Upendrra Rai noted, is essential for realizing one’s true identity or ‘Swatva’ (selfhood).

Encouraging students to adopt a holistic approach to life, CMD Upendrra Rai stressed that academic degrees and financial success, while important, are not the sole indicators of achievement. Drawing from the philosophy of the four Purusharthas, Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha, CMD Upendrra Rai explained that true success is that which brings inner peace and fulfillment.

CMD Upendrra Rai advised:

“Success is not just what the world sees, but what you feel within. Once you recognize your inner self, no external challenge can deter your path.”

Speaking on the influence of cinema, CMD Upendrra Rai described films as a powerful reflection of society and emphasized the importance of storytelling that authentically represents India’s cultural values.

The Bharat Film Festival 2026 has been conceptualized as a platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase narratives rooted in nationalism and social consciousness. The opening session clearly established that the festival is not merely an entertainment event, but a movement aimed at rekindling cultural pride among youth.