Training Wheels Of A Different Kind: Why Safety On Rapido Is Treated As A Skill, Not A Checkbox

Flexibility is often cited as the defining strength of the gig economy. Yet in passenger mobility, excessive flexibility can create serious risks. One of the least examined aspects of app-based transport is training, how much of it exists, how rigorously it is implemented, and whether it is enforced once riders are on the road.

Across many gig platforms, onboarding is designed for speed. A short set of videos or basic instructions is often considered sufficient before a rider begins accepting trips. Rapido has chosen a different path, particularly in the bike taxi segment, where both riders and passengers are more exposed and the margin for error is narrow.

Before a Rapido Captain can accept a single booking, they must complete a structured, app-based training programme. This process is not symbolic. It includes modules on professional conduct, respectful engagement with passengers, with specific emphasis on women commuters, emergency response procedures, hygiene practices, communication standards, and conflict resolution.

Crucially, the training is compulsory. Captains cannot activate on the platform unless every required module is completed. Progress is tracked digitally, and conduct after activation remains under constant review. Consistently low ratings, repeated complaints, or safety-related flags can lead to retraining or removal from the platform. In practice, this means safety is treated as a capability that must be learned and consistently demonstrated, not as a guideline that can be acknowledged and ignored.

The distinction is significant because training directly shapes behaviour. When riders understand that accountability extends beyond traffic compliance to include professionalism and passenger interaction, standards tend to rise. For commuters, this translates into more consistent and respectful ride experiences. The principle is familiar across other industries. Holding a licence alone does not ensure safe operation. Ongoing training, assessment, and evaluation are what make the difference. Bike taxis may differ from aviation or rail transport, but the underlying logic remains the same. Preparedness cannot be optional.

Structured training also sends a message to the workforce itself. It signals that professionalism is a requirement, not a suggestion, and that trust is valued over rapid expansion. Not every applicant qualifies, and that outcome is deliberate.

As cities such as Mumbai grow increasingly reliant on gig workers for last-mile connectivity, training can no longer be treated as an internal platform choice. It is a matter of public interest. Platforms that invest in enforced, structured training do more than safeguard their own operations. They contribute to higher safety benchmarks across the urban mobility ecosystem.

In the broader debate around bike taxi safety, these differences deserve attention. The issue is not whether bike taxis should operate, but how deeply safety is embedded in the systems that support them.