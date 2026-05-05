'This Is On Record': A Powerful Epistolary Novel Examines Workplace Harassment And Institutional Accountability | file photo

New Delhi, India: At a time when workplace ethics and accountability are under increasing scrutiny, This Is On Record, authored by Dr. Reshu Singh ‘Sumadra’, presents a compelling narrative that bridges literature and lived reality. Published by Nu Voice Press and supported in distribution by Penguin Random House, the novel offers a nuanced exploration of workplace harassment, systemic gaps, and the consequences of speaking up.

Positioned at the intersection of contemporary fiction and social commentary, the book reflects the complexities faced by professionals navigating misconduct within organizational structures. Through its central character, Rupali—a principled employee confronting harassment—the narrative highlights not only personal resilience but also the institutional challenges that often accompany such cases.

A Narrative Rooted in Contemporary Workplace Realities

The story unfolds with Rupali’s decision to formally report misconduct, capturing the emotional and professional risks associated with breaking silence. As the narrative progresses, it sheds light on workplace dynamics—ranging from informal networks of gossip to subtle exclusion—that frequently follow such disclosures.

Highlighting Institutional Gaps

A key dimension of the novel lies in its portrayal of internal redressal mechanisms. The depiction of the Internal Complaints Committee underscores the disconnect that can exist between policy frameworks and their execution, raising pertinent questions around governance, accountability, and organizational culture.

Innovative Storytelling Approach

Employing a hybrid narrative style that blends diary entries, correspondence, and conversations, This Is On Record delivers an immersive reading experience. This format not only enhances the emotional depth of the story but also reflects the fragmented and often isolating nature of such experiences in professional environments.

Beyond Fiction: A Broader Conversation

As discussions around workplace safety, compliance, and ethics continue to evolve, the book contributes meaningfully to the discourse by encouraging reflection among individuals, organizations, and stakeholders. It reinforces the idea that institutional responsibility extends beyond policy creation to effective implementation and cultural alignment.

About the Book

This Is On Record is a contemporary fiction novel that examines workplace harassment through a deeply personal lens while addressing systemic challenges within professional ecosystems. It is a story of resilience, accountability, and the enduring impact of voice in shaping change.