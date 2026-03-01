Google product manager Udit Joshi advocates human-in-the-loop systems and grounded AI models to improve reliability and safety in enterprise generative AI | File Photo

In the rush to deploy Generative AI, the tech industry has hit a quality crisis. While new models are released weekly, enterprise leaders are struggling to answer a fundamental question: How do we trust a system that can invent facts?

For Udit Joshi, a Senior Product Manager at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View and a recognized industry leader in enterprise AI reliability, answering that question has become a defining professional mission. Known for architecting the "Human-in-the-Loop" systems that power Google’s enterprise platforms, Udit Joshi has emerged as a leading voice on responsible AI deployment in high-stakes environments. His influence now extends beyond Google through selective judging appointments, technical frameworks, and thought leadership that are shaping how AI systems are evaluated for safety and trustworthiness across the industry.

The Science of "I Don't Know"

"The biggest challenge isn't building a model that answers questions; it's building one that knows when not to," Udit Joshi explains. "In enterprise environments, a hallucination isn't a quirk-it's a liability."

Udit Joshi advocates for a rigorous, multi-layered approach to evaluation that goes far beyond simple "prompt engineering." He argues that traditional software testing fails for AI because language models are non-deterministic. Instead, he has pioneered a "Model-based Evaluation" framework within his teams.

"We start by creating 'Golden Sets'-verified pairs of questions and correct answers," Udit Joshi details. "But the real breakthrough is using more capable models to grade the output of our production models. We essentially have AI checking AI for weak reasoning or unsafe behavior before a human ever sees it."

His strategy also focuses heavily on Grounding and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG). Udit Joshi’s systems are trained to prioritize verified evidence over the model's internal knowledge base. "We strictly block answers if they don't match retrieved evidence," he notes. "We also trained the model to explicitly say 'I do not know' when data is missing. That simple behavior is far safer than guessing."

The Origin Story: Customer Engagement Demo Days

This focus on safety and solving urgent business needs has been a hallmark of Udit Joshi's career long before the current AI boom. His approach was validated early on when he won the prestigious "Customer Engagement Demo Days", a victory he cites as a pivotal moment in his professional journey.

The competition was a massive, company-wide search for critical innovations, and Udit Joshi’s entry tackled a problem that was keeping leadership up at night. At the time, the industry was scrambling to figure out how to keep remote support agents secure without compromising privacy.

The solution was so effective that it immediately caught the attention of the company's C-suite. For Udit Joshi, that recognition was a turning point. It validated his belief that the most valuable innovations aren't always the flashiest ones - they are the ones that solve urgent business needs and protect the user. Today, he applies that same pragmatic mindset to AI agents, ensuring they are not just "smart," but operationally secure.

The Judge & Mentor

Udit Joshi’s reputation for rigor has made him a sought-after voice for industry benchmarks. He currently serves as a judge for the GARI Global Award for Excellence, where he evaluates international AI innovations.

"At GARI, I’m looking for responsible product leadership," Joshi explains. "Does the solution have a grounding framework? Is it safe? These are the benchmarks we need to set for the industry."

His commitment extends to the next generation of talent as well. He recently returned to his alma mater, the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, as a judge and mentor for the Kelley AI PM Challenge. There, he guided teams to look past the hype, hosting a fireside chat on "PM in the Age of AI" that emphasized treating AI as fundamental infrastructure rather than magic. Joshi notes. "The next generation of PMs needs to understand that their job is to build trust, not just chatbots."

Most recently, Udit Joshi has taken on a judging role that perfectly mirrors his focus on reliability under pressure. He has been selected as a judge for System Collapse, a unique technical competition billed as "72 Hours of Controlled Chaos and Emergent Code."

Unlike traditional hackathons that reward happy-path prototypes, System Collapse challenges developers to build systems that can survive stress and unpredictability - a direct parallel to Udit Joshi’s work at Google, where he creates systems that must gracefully hand off to humans when AI fails.

"System Collapse is fascinating because it tests for resilience," Udit Joshi says. "It aligns perfectly with my work on 'Contextual Payloads' and AI safety. We are testing whether these systems can handle the unexpected without breaking the user's trust."

A Blueprint for 2026

From the early days of securing remote agent communications to defining the "Golden Sets" for modern AI, Udit Joshi’s work is unified by a single thread: Reliability. As enterprises increasingly integrate AI into critical workflows, the question is no longer whether models are powerful - it is whether they are trustworthy.

By formalizing evaluation frameworks, advancing grounded AI architectures, and serving as an independent judge of global AI innovations, Udit Joshi is helping define the quality benchmarks that responsible organizations must meet. In an era where AI adoption carries both opportunity and risk, industry leaders are looking for durable standards. Through his work at Google and beyond, Udit Joshi is contributing to the framework that will govern how enterprise AI is built, tested, and trusted in the years ahead.