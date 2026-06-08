The Hidden Cost Of Highway Call Drops: How Pova’s Signal Architecture Bridges The Transit Gap |

New Delhi: Mobile connectivity challenges continue to affect a significant number of Indian smartphone users, especially while travelling, according to a new study commissioned by POVA and conducted independently by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

The survey, which covered 2,000 smartphone users aged 18 to 35 across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, found that 79% of respondents experience call drops or connectivity interruptions while travelling on highways.

Connectivity Issues Impact Daily Communication

The report highlights how network disruptions are affecting both personal and professional interactions. More than 83% of respondents said they feel anxious or helpless when an important call gets interrupted, underscoring the emotional impact of poor connectivity.

Additionally, 71% reported having to reconnect with customers or contacts after a dropped call, leading to delays and communication gaps.

Business Users Report Financial Losses

The findings indicate that unreliable connectivity is also affecting business outcomes. According to the study, 67% of business users said they had lost clients, deals, orders or payments due to poor signal performance.

The report suggests that network disruptions can have consequences extending beyond temporary inconvenience, potentially impacting customer relationships and business opportunities.

Coverage Expansion Not Enough

Commenting on the findings, Prabhu Ram, Vice President, Industry Research Group (IRG), CyberMedia Research (CMR), noted that while India has made considerable progress in expanding mobile coverage, maintaining consistent connectivity in real-world environments remains a challenge.

The report points to highways, transit routes and low-signal zones as areas where users frequently encounter network interruptions despite broader coverage improvements.

Device Innovations Show Positive Results

The study also explored whether smartphone-level technologies could help address connectivity challenges.

Among frequent highway travellers using smartphones equipped with advanced triple-signal optimization technology, 81% reported improved signal experience. Meanwhile, 74% said they experienced more reliable calling performance, and 72% reported faster signal recovery after passing through weak-coverage areas.

Focus on Improving On-the-Move Connectivity

POVA commissioned the research to gain deeper insights into the connectivity challenges faced by Indian smartphone users, particularly in situations where uninterrupted communication is critical.

The findings reinforce the importance of improving connectivity experiences through both network infrastructure and device-level innovations as mobile communication becomes increasingly central to everyday life and business operations..

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