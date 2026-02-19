The Dual-Legacy Entrepreneur: Producer Rahul Jindal Elevates Sardar Patel University And Captivates Audiences With ‘Gharwali Pedwali’

File Photo

The Indian television landscape is currently alive with the success of Gharwali Pedwali, a supernatural family comedy airing on &TV and ZEE5 that is redefining the traditional sitcom. This hit series marks a significant achievement for Surryam Entertainment, a production venture led by Rahul Jindal and his partner Piyush Dinesh Gupta, who collaborated with seasoned industry experts Alind Shrivastava and Nisar Parwez of Peninsula Pictures to bring this vision to life.

While this project is a high-profile launch for Surryam Entertainment, it stands on the sturdy professional shoulders of Piyush Dinesh Gupta. With over 13 years in the field and 25-plus projects under his belt, Gupta is a veteran storyteller known for his work through NMKH Productions Private Limited. His impressive portfolio spans award-winning titles like Lantrani, the intense Interrogation, and digital successes such as Raktanchal, Bhram, and Siksha Mandal, in addition to television hits like Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi and Vidya.

Rahul Jindal’s path to becoming a producer is far from ordinary. Hailing from Bhiwani, Haryana, Jindal didn’t start in a writer’s room or a film set. Instead, he built a powerhouse reputation within the educational sector long before venturing into the Mumbai media scene. His career has been defined by a relentless focus on institutional development and academic progress.

His most enduring academic legacy is found in Sikkim, the home of Sardar Patel University. As a co-founder, Jindal has been instrumental in transforming the university into a premier hub for higher education in the Himalayan region. Under his guidance, the institution has prioritized sustainable excellence and opened new doors for students, becoming a cornerstone of regional learning.

Remarkably, even as he makes a splash in the entertainment industry, Jindal remains steadfast in his commitment to Sardar Patel University. His ability to navigate the complexities of running a major academic institution while launching a successful media house has earned him acclaim as one of the country's youngest and most versatile entrepreneurs. He effectively bridges two vastly different worlds with a singular leadership style.

Jindal’s journey into the media world began in 2012 when he moved to Mumbai to lead an educational institute. This position placed him in the social circles of prominent actors and directors. What started as a fascination with the creative energy of film sets eventually evolved into a focused professional mission: to produce content that resonates with today’s global and diverse viewership.

Set against the spiritual backdrop of Varanasi, Gharwali Pedwali introduces a fresh comedic perspective on family life. The plot revolves around a man balancing the whims of two wives—one very much alive and the other a mischievous ghost—merging classic Indian cultural themes with a supernatural comedic edge.

The show boasts a stellar cast featuring Paras Arora, Priyamvada Kant, Richa Soni, Niharika Roy, and Geeta Bisht. Their chemistry, paired with a witty and unconventional script, has ensured the show's status as a fan favorite on both satellite television and digital streaming platforms.

For Rahul Jindal, the twin successes of Sardar Patel University and Gharwali Pedwali are a testament to his drive for excellence. Though they occupy different industries, both ventures highlight his evolution as an entrepreneur who is successfully rewriting the rules of leadership in both education and the arts.