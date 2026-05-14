Team Shabnam: Two Decades Of Thoughtful Design | file photo

New Delhi [India], May 14: Founded in 2004 by Shabnam Alam, Team Shabnam has spent over 20 years turning ordinary rooms into extraordinary environments. With a Master's degree in Interior Design and a portfolio that spans in and across Kolkata. Shabnam Alam brings a deep level of expertise to every project she touches.



A Blend of Styles and Heritage



What sets Shabnam Alam apart is her versatility. She doesn't stick to just one "look." Instead, her design and creativity explores a wide range of styles to fit her clients' needs, including:



Modern & Contemporary: Clean lines and fresh ideas.

Luxury & Minimalist: High-end finishes meet clutter-free living.

Classical & Neo-Classical: Timeless elegance and grand proportions. One of her signature touches is the seamless integration of Indian heritage. She often incorporates traditional artwork and local craftsmanship into modern settings, creating spaces that feel both sophisticated and rooted in culture.



Function Meets Comfort



For Team Shabnam, a beautiful room is useless if it isn't comfortable. The firm specializes in "practical luxury"-designs that look high-end but are built for daily life. Whether it's a cozy private home or a massive 50,000 sq. ft. commercial headquarters, the goal remains the same: merging style with total functionality.



Quality You Can Feel



The team is committed to more than just aesthetics. They prioritize:

Durability: Using the best materials and construction methods so your investment lasts for years.

Sustainability: Focusing on green, organic, and eco-friendly choices whenever possible. Technology: Using 3D design tools to help clients visualize their new space before a single hammer swings.



Looking Forward



Based in Kolkata but working well beyond its borders, Team Shabnam continues to take on prestigious and challenging new projects with a focus on modern and useful concepts. With twenty years of happy clients as their foundation, Shabnam Alam and her team remain dedicated to the idea that the best designs are a perfect mix of simplicity and creativity.



What Sets Team Shabnam Apart?



In this field, Team Shabnam stands out by focusing on "Quiet Luxury"—the idea that a space should feel expensive and high-quality without being loud or over-the-top.



Unlike many firms that stick to Western trends, Shabnam Alam camouflages Indian heritage (like traditional Bengali antiques or Rajasthani craftsmanship) with contemporary and modern technology. This results in a home that feels globally modern but personally rooted. It also focuses on longevity. By using the finest organic materials and sustainable construction.



The Value Created for Clients and Associates for Customers



Shabnam Alam believes a clutter-free space leads to a clutter-free mind. Her designs focus on positive vibes and "breathing room," ensuring a home or office reduces stress. She doesn't impose a "signature style". Instead, she steps into the client's shoes and creates a story through the furniture, textures, and layout.



With advanced 3D conceptualization, clients see exactly what they are paying for before the work begins, eliminating surprises and hidden costs.



For Associates & Partners



Having 20 years of experience means she values the workmanship of vendors and artisans. Partners benefit from clear briefs, professional management, and a commitment to using authentic, high-quality materials.



Expanding the Vision



Future cities while Kolkata remains the heart of the firm, Team Shabnam has already successfully delivered multiple projects across major Indian hubs. Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, the firm is expanding its footprint to bring its unique blend of "simplicity and creativity".



Team Shabnam isn't just about decorating rooms; it's about creating an "extraordinary living environment" that balances the art of Indian tradition with the science of modern living.