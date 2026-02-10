 ‘Tangled’ Wins Best Cinematography At Delhi Shorts International Film Festival
Cinematographer Simran Sawhney’s short film Tangled received critical acclaim at the Delhi Shorts International Film Festival and has been nominated at the Jaipur International Film Festival, with its 35mm, expressionist visual style praised for conveying themes of emotional complexity and depression.

Kapil JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 04:09 AM IST
article-image
Shot on 35mm, the film’s win reinforces the standing of award-winning cinematographer Simran Sawhney as a visual storyteller recognised across international film festivals | File Photo

Simran Sawhney is a cinematographer whose work has been recognised at international film festivals, including the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Bengaluru International Short Film Festival, and Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival, a record that attests to the creative authority and sustained rigor of her body of work. 

Her latest short film, Tangled, competed within the Delhi Shorts International Film Festival’s competitive short film programme, which featured entries from filmmakers worldwide. In a short film landscape largely dominated by digital formats, the decision to work with 35mm film shaped the project’s visual identity.

According to the festival jury, the film’s cinematography adopts an expressionist sensibility, marked by painterly composition and deliberate framing. 

The film screened to a full house during the festival, with audience responses echoing the jury’s assessment, including references to its powerful imagery.

Following its win at the Delhi Shorts International Film Festival, Tangled has also been named an official nominee at the Jaipur International Film Festival, one of India’s longest running international film festivals, known for its large-scale programming, international participation, and competitive selection of independent cinema. 

Tangled’s cinematography allows complex themes such as depression and emotional entanglement to emerge organically through its visual language. The film adds to Simran Sawhney’s body of work, with its reception at this year’s festival underscoring the role of cinematography in articulating culturally grounded and emotionally nuanced narratives.

