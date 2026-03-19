Students In The Sundarbans Benefit From Education And Technology Initiative

A rural Sundarbans school sees major transformation with digital classrooms, improved infrastructure, and enhanced learning opportunities | File Photo

Kolkata, March 2026: In the remote Sundarbans, classrooms that once relied on bamboo and limited resources are now alive with technology, hope, and ambition. This transformation is thanks to the long-term partnership between the Katakhali Swapnopuron Welfare Society and youth-led nonprofit With Our Hearts (WOH).

Secretary of Katakhali Swapnopuron Welfare Society, Ms. Satarupa Majumdar said, “When we first partnered with With Our Hearts, our school was struggling to meet even basic needs. Today, because of this collaboration, our children have safer classrooms, access to technology, and hope. What makes this partnership special is that the team listens to us and works closely with us.”

With Our Hearts support expands well beyond academics. With Our Hearts has supported Katakhali Swapnopuron Welfare Society in various capacities, by helping the organisation raise funds from India-based companies. These funds have provided a fully equipped computer lab, a school bus, school uniforms, laptops for teachers, and most recently the school boundary wall and gate, an important step in improving campus safety and security for students.

During the January visit, WHO co-founders Nisha Tara Saraiya and Nimisha Saraiya worked closely with teachers and the principal to design a technology-integrated curriculum aligned with international standards. Two other WOH founding members, Andrew Jain and Gavin Bender, joined virtually from the United States to guide sessions. The curriculum covers digital literacy, safe internet use, introductory coding through Scratch, basic research and spreadsheet skills, presentation tools, and professional email etiquette, alongside strategies for teachers to integrate technology into everyday lessons.

Students also felt the impact in small, powerful ways. In one sixth-grade classroom, a mental math game became a lesson in confidence for girls in STEM. Initially hesitant, the girls gained confidence under Nisha’s guidance and eventually beat the boys in the game. “That moment stayed with me,” Nisha said. “It showed how powerful representation and encouragement can be, especially for girls who are often told, directly or indirectly, that they are not as good as boys in math and science.”

Since WOH’s engagement began in 2023, the school has steadily improved, moving from bamboo classrooms to permanent buildings with a playground, internet access, teacher laptops, and safe bus transport. Enrollment has grown in primary grades, though senior classes remain smaller, reflecting the challenge of retaining students through higher grades. Nimisha Saraiya observed, “When you see full classrooms in second grade and almost empty ones by tenth grade, you understand how urgent early support and continued engagement really are.”

Looking ahead, the partnership aims to help them expand technology access, improve infrastructure, and strengthen student retention. As Nimisha explains, “Education is not only about books or computers. It is about helping children believe that their future can be different.”

For students in Hingalganj, the combined efforts of Katakhali Swapnopuron Welfare Society and With Our Hearts are more than educational support. They are a lifeline to confidence, opportunity, and hope in a region where such resources are scarce.