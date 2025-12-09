Srikant Tiwari Runs On Caffeine And Chaos: Now Bru Gold Bottles It With The Family Man Season 3

Bru Gold launches The Family Man limited-edition coffee pack tied to Season 3 release on Prime Video | File Photo

When The Family Man Season 3 dropped, Prime Video didn’t just serve fans another dose of Srikant Tiwari’s double life, they teamed up with Bru Gold to brew a collaboration that was as sharp as the show’s humour and as strong as Srikant’s favourite cup of coffee.

Bru Gold rolled out a limited-edition The Family Man coffee pack, capturing the spirit of India’s most relatable intelligence officer, a man juggling terrorists, teenagers, and tajurba, all with a mug of coffee never too far away. The collectible pack paid homage to everything fans love about the franchise: the tension, the wit, the very Indian middle-class chaos, and of course, Srikant’s eternal caffeine dependency.

Over three seasons, The Family Man has become a pop-culture staple, blending action and everyday absurdity with Manoj Bajpayee’s pitch-perfect portrayal of a man fighting national threats while also dodging family complaints. It’s this mix that made the show a dream playground for brand integrations and Bru Gold grabbed that chance with the right blend of boldness and flavour.

For Bru Gold, the partnership was a cool way to remind audiences why the brand stands for focus, energy, and the unstoppable spirit needed to get through life’s madness, the very madness that fuels Srikant’s day job (and night job… and also his home life).

The special-edition pack hit major retail shelves and top e-commerce platforms across the country, giving fans a chance to literally sip on the essence of the show. As part of Prime Video’s post-launch promotions, this collaboration added a fun, physical layer to the digital buzz, proof that sometimes marketing can be as exciting as a mission briefing from Chellam Sir.

In the increasingly inventive world of OTT brand tie-ups, the Bru Gold x The Family Man collab shows how content, culture, and caffeine can blend into one deliciously memorable moment.