Social Welfare Organisations Receive ₹20 Lakh Through CSR Initiatives Associated With Royale Touche

CSR funding by Royale Touche supports NGOs and charitable trusts working in healthcare, community welfare, and social support | File Photo

Social welfare organisations received approximately ₹20 lakh through corporate social responsibility initiatives associated with Royale Touche. The funding was directed to charitable trusts and non profit organisations involved in community welfare, healthcare support, and assistance for vulnerable groups.

Among the recipient organisations were Karma Foundation, Gujarat Sarvaar Mandal, Ahmedabad Sarvaar Mandal, and Shri Lakshminarayan Foundation, all of which are engaged in social welfare and community support activities. Contributions were also extended to Vallabhya Vaishnav Gau Seva Charitable Trust and Shri Andh Apang Gau Ashram in Wankaner, organisations involved in animal welfare and support for persons with disabilities.

Healthcare related social welfare initiatives were supported through contributions to institutions such as TEM Hospital Trust, which provides medical treatment and community healthcare services. These allocations supported ongoing welfare activities, including patient assistance and institutional support.

Social welfare funding under India’s CSR framework often complements the efforts of civil society organisations by strengthening their operational capacity and enabling the continuation of long term welfare programmes. Contributions routed through charitable trusts remain a common model for CSR engagement across the manufacturing sector.

The ₹20 lakh allocation associated with Royale Touche forms part of the wider pattern of corporate participation in social welfare initiatives and reflects the role of private sector funding in supporting community focused organisations across India.