'Seva Parmo Dharma': Rahool N Kanal Highlights The Spirit Of Service Through I Love Mumbai Foundation |

Mumbai: Emphasising the importance of selfless service, Rahool N Kanal, founder of the I Love Mumbai Foundation, said that “Seva Parmo Dharma” is not just a phrase, but a guiding principle for building a responsible and compassionate society.

According to Rahool N Kanal, real change begins when individuals step beyond personal interests and actively contribute to the well-being of others. He noted that service should not be limited to charity alone, but should reflect a continuous sense of responsibility towards the community.

Under his leadership, the I Love Mumbai Foundation has been working towards promoting citizen participation and encouraging people to take an active role in civic and social initiatives. The foundation focuses on creating structured opportunities where individuals, especially youth, can engage in meaningful on-ground efforts.

Rahool N Kanal highlighted that in today’s fast-paced urban environment, there is a growing need for models that bring people together for collective action. By adopting a volunteer-driven approach, the foundation aims to transform awareness into action and build a culture of accountability among citizens.

The foundation’s initiatives span across areas such as civic awareness, community support, and public-interest activities. These efforts are designed not only to address immediate needs but also to create long-term impact through consistent engagement.

“Seva Parmo Dharma,” Kanal said, reflects the idea that true service is performed without expectation. He added that when more individuals embrace this mindset, it strengthens the social fabric and leads to sustainable progress.

In a city like Mumbai, where challenges and opportunities coexist, the work of the I Love Mumbai Foundation highlights how collective responsibility and service-driven thinking can contribute to meaningful and lasting change.