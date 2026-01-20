Rolex: A Reflection Of Personal Achievement And Pride

Bajaj Finserv offers a more accessible way to own a premium timepiece. With flexible Easy EMI options, a Rolex can become part of your journey without disrupting long-term financial planning. |

For over a hundred years, Rolex has stood for steady progress and personal achievement. It is not just a watch linked to fame or luxury, but one that people associate with years of effort, discipline, and consistency. When someone wears a Rolex, it often signals that they have worked their way up and reached a meaningful stage in life.

A Rolex is not about sudden success or shortcuts. It represents long hours, patience, and the determination to keep going despite challenges. For professionals and working individuals, owning a Rolex becomes a way to acknowledge their own journey — from setting goals to achieving them step by step. It is a quiet reminder of how far they have come.

Owning a premium watch does not require paying the full amount upfront. With Bajaj Finserv’s financing options, the cost can be spread through manageable Easy EMI payments over a suitable tenure. Select models also

come with zero down payment and quick approval, making it easier to plan the purchase without disturbing regular finances.

Here is why a Rolex belongs on your bucket list

Adding a Rolex to your bucket list is about celebrating your journey, your achievements, and the time you invest in yourself. Find out why these watches are more than just luxury:

Exceptional craftsmanship and precision: Every Rolex undergoes a meticulous assembly process that can take up to a year. From forging their own gold to hand-assembling the movement, the brand ensures each watch meets its "Superlative Chronometer" standard. This dedication guarantees a precision of -2/+2 seconds per day, outperforming standard certifications.

A stable and appreciating investment: Unlike most luxury items that lose value the moment they leave the store; Rolex watches are renowned for their value retention. Certain stainless steel sports models, like the Submariner or GMT-Master II, often appreciate in the secondary market, making them a tangible asset for your portfolio.

Symbol of personal achievement: In professional and social circles, the iconic crown logo serves as a silent ambassador of your hard work. Wearing a Rolex communicates a level of sophistication and attention to detail that words cannot convey. It marks significant life milestones, such as a major promotion or a successful business venture.

Legacy and heritage: Rolex automatic watches are built with the intention of being passed down through generations. The use of Oystersteel and scratch-proof Cerachrom bezels ensures that the watch remains as pristine for your children as it was for you. It becomes a storyteller, carrying the memories of your journey.

Technological pioneers: From the first waterproof case in 1926 to the perpetual rotor in 1931, the brand has consistently led the industry. Owning one means you are wearing decades of research and development that have been tested in the deepest oceans and on the highest mountain peaks.

Iconic Rolex collections for you to consider

Choosing a Rolex involves understanding the heritage and specific purpose of each legendary collection. Below is a breakdown of these iconic timepieces along wit their estimated price ranges in India for 2026.

Disclaimer: Product features, availability, and prices may differ based on location and time. For the latest and most accurate details, kindly refer to the official website.

Shop for watches with Bajaj Finserv

Bringing home your preferred watch is now hassle-free with Bajaj Finserv’s flexible financing options. You can also maximise your savings by using the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator—a smart tool that combines brand offers, dealer offers, and EMI offers, all in one place, helping you lower the overall cost while still paying in small, bite-sized instalments. Follow these steps to get started:

Explore products on Bajaj Mall: Browse through a wide selection of watches on Bajaj Mall. Compare features to find a model that meets your needs.

Visit a partner store: Once you shortlist a model, step into any of Bajaj Finserv’s 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 cities in India. See the product in person, talk to experts, and make a confident decision.

Choose the Easy EMI Loan option: At checkout, select the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan. Avail financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh and split the cost into convenient monthly instalments. Some products also come with a zero down payment option.

Check your loan eligibility online: Plan better by checking your loan eligibility in minutes. Simply enter your mobile number and OTP to know your pre-approved limit.

Use the EMI Network Card for purchases up to Rs. 3 lakh: Already own the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card? Use it for instant, paperless checkout and convert your purchases of up to Rs. 3 lakh into Easy EMIs .