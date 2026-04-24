Rising heat & humidity in Mumbai may push homebuyers towards cooler peripheral destinations | Representational Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: As Mumbai experiences an unusually intense start to summer with soaring temperatures and rising humidity levels, real estate experts believe the weather may accelerate the growing trend of homebuyers looking beyond the city towards cooler, scenic destinations on its periphery such as Karjat, Lonavala and Alibaug.

The financial capital recently witnessed one of its hottest April spells in recent years. According to meteorological reports, temperatures in parts of Mumbai touched nearly 40°C, significantly above the seasonal average, while several locations recorded temperatures above 38–39°C this month, triggering heatwave alerts across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Media reports also noted that the city has already seen multiple heatwave warnings, with temperatures ranging between 34°C and 40°C during the recent spell. Weather experts attribute the unusually high temperatures to hot easterly winds, delayed sea breezes, and changing seasonal weather patterns, resulting in intense daytime heat and uncomfortable humidity levels across the city.

With prolonged heat and humidity becoming a recurring feature of Mumbai’s pre-monsoon months, homebuyers are increasingly exploring second homes and lifestyle residences in nearby destinations that offer a relatively cooler climate, abundant greenery, and lower population density. Locations such as Karjat, Lonavala and Alibaug are emerging as preferred choices for both second homes and weekend residences due to their natural surroundings, open landscapes, and comparatively pleasant microclimates.

Real estate experts say that these destinations offer an attractive alternative to the dense urban heat conditions of Mumbai, particularly during the summer months when temperatures in these areas tend to remain several degrees lower than the city.

Commenting on the trend, Ms. Unnati Varma, Director, ORA Land (by ORA Group) said, "We are witnessing a noticeable rise in demand for plotted developments in locations like Karjat and other peripheral regions around Mumbai. With temperatures and humidity levels increasing in the city, many buyers are looking for spaces where they can build their own homes surrounded by nature and open landscapes. Importantly, destinations like Karjat are not far from the main city and can be reached within approximately 60 minutes, making them convenient for weekend homes as well as longer stays. Plotted developments offer flexibility, lower density, and the opportunity to create lifestyle homes that serve as weekend retreats or even long-term residences, making them an attractive option for urban homebuyers seeking a calmer environment."

A key factor supporting this shift is the rapid development of infrastructure connecting Mumbai with its surrounding regions. Projects such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), improved highway networks, and upgrades to suburban and intercity rail connectivity have significantly reduced travel time between Mumbai and nearby destinations.

Mr. Ram Naik, Co-founder & CEO, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory said, "Infrastructure upgrades across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are playing a pivotal role in driving interest in peripheral real estate markets. Improved connectivity through highways, expressways, and landmark projects like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link has made destinations such as Alibaug, Karjat, and Lonavala far more accessible than before. As commute times shrink, homebuyers are increasingly comfortable exploring these locations not only for second homes but also as viable residential alternatives that offer a better climate, larger living spaces, and a more relaxed lifestyle."

Industry experts believe that the combination of climate concerns, lifestyle aspirations, and improved connectivity is encouraging homebuyers to rethink their residential preferences.

Many buyers are now opting for second homes, villas, townships, and plotted developments in peripheral locations that offer a blend of nature, space, and a more comfortable climate, while still remaining within driving distance of Mumbai.

As the effects of rising temperatures and urban heat intensify, this trend could further accelerate, making peripheral destinations an increasingly important segment of the Mumbai real estate ecosystem.