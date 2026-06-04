Retail Investing Surges In India, But Behavioural Gaps Erode Returns

Rajesh Kumar |

Bengaluru: India's retail investment story is one of remarkable momentum. SIPs have crossed ₹20,000 crore monthly. Demat accounts number in the hundreds of millions. For the first time, ordinary Indian households are participating in wealth creation through capital markets at scale.

Yet a troubling gap has emerged: access to financial products has outpaced access to financial wisdom.

As markets navigate geopolitical headwinds, interest rate uncertainty, and sectoral volatility, BlissMoney, a personalised wealth management platform, cautions that the greatest threat to an investor's portfolio is not the market itself. It is investor behaviour.

The Behaviour Gap Is Costing Investors Dearly

The numbers tell a sobering story. Studies show that retail investors underperform their own funds by 2 to 3 percent annually, not because the funds fail them, but because of poor timing decisions: buying after rallies, selling during corrections, and pausing SIPs precisely when continuing them would be most beneficial.

The compounding cost of these decisions is steep. Missing just the top 10 trading days in a given market cycle can erode total returns by 30 to 50 percent. A single panic exit can set an investor back by 3 to 5 years of compounding gains. These are not edge cases. They are patterns repeated by millions of investors across every market cycle.

This is not an intelligence gap. It is a deeply human one, driven by loss aversion, recency bias, information overload, and herd behaviour. In an era of 24/7 financial news and social media tips, the noise investors must filter has never been louder.

No app or product platform alone can resolve this. What investors need is not just access. They need professional advice.

Access Is Not Advice

The fintech revolution has done valuable work in reducing friction. But there is a fundamental difference between giving investors access to products and helping them make sound decisions.

The COVID-19 crash of March 2020 illustrates this clearly. Investors who liquidated their portfolios at the bottom did not simply miss the recovery. They faced a far steeper climb back: restoring the same position required deploying 60 to 80 percent more capital within 18 months, as markets rebounded sharply while they sat on the sidelines.

Investors with professional guidance held, and in many cases added to their positions. The divergence in outcomes was not a matter of luck. It was a matter of counsel.

The advisor's most critical role in volatile markets isn't portfolio construction. It's behavioural coaching. Keeping an investor from making one wrong decision in a moment of panic can preserve years of compounding.

Goal-Based Investing: An Anchor in Uncertain Times

BlissMoney advocates goal-based investing as a proven framework for navigating volatility. By anchoring every investment to a specific life objective, such as a child's education, retirement, or a home purchase, the approach transforms how investors perceive market fluctuations.

When a portfolio is linked to a daughter's education 12 years away, a 10% correction is not a crisis. It is an opportunity. Goal-based investing creates psychological distance between short-term noise and long-term purpose, making disciplined behaviour the natural default rather than the difficult exception.

Generic advice fails in volatile markets. Personalised wealth management, which is BlissMoney's core philosophy, begins with a complete understanding of an investor's life: income patterns, liquidity needs, tax position, liabilities, and goals. The resulting strategy is not just financially sound. It is one the investor can stay committed to when markets test their resolve.

Discipline, in investing, is not a personality trait. It is a design feature. In volatile markets, performance is not determined by what you own. It is determined by what you do when uncertainty arrives.