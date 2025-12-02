Reimagining North India's Industrial Future: The Mohit Bansal Story

Mohit Bansal | LinkedIn

Mohit Bansal, the CEO of GMI Infra Pvt. Ltd., whose currently pursuing projects worth 4000 crores, represents a new generation of visionary leaders committed to transforming India’s infrastructure landscape. After spending several years in the United States, Mr. Mohit Bansal made the decisive choice to return home— not to settle comfortably, but to spark a wave of industrial growth in North India, particularly in Mohali, Punjab.

From the U.S. Back to India: A Mission-Driven Homecoming While witnessing the rapid, structured industrial development abroad and the booming industrialization of India’s southern states, Bansal recognized an urgent gap in the north. Despite its talent pool, strategic location, and economic potential, the region lacked world-class industrial ecosystems. Starting from Mohali and his first project, GMI Business Park, he wants the people of Punjab to have easy access to everything from procuring the raw material to using the material in manufacturing products depending on businesses.

Returning from the U.S. with global exposure and a clear vision, Bansal committed himself to bridging this gap. His goal to deliver international-quality industrial infrastructure that could accelerate economic growth, attract global investment and empower entrepreneurs. Under his leadership, GMI Infra Pvt. Ltd. is developing some of the region’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, including:

His vision isn’t just limited to buildings—it’s about creating complete ecosystems where people can live, work, innovate, and grow. Championing Entrepreneurship Through TiE

Beyond infrastructure, Mohit Bansal is actively involved in nurturing India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. As a member of the Governing Council of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), he works closely with founders, innovators and early stage startups.

His involvement includes:

Promoting Sports, Wellness and Holistic Development

Bansal also believes that progress isn’t only economic—it’s social. He is an advocate for:

GreyMarble Infra Pvt. Ltd.: Mohit Bansal’s Vision for Transforming Mohali Into a Global Technology Hub In the rapidly evolving landscape of Indian real estate and infrastructure development, GreyMarble Infra Pvt. Ltd. (GMI Infra) has emerged as a dynamic force, guided by the ambitious leadership of its CEO, Mohit Bansal. Known for his forward-thinking mindset and entrepreneurial drive, Bansal has positioned GMI Infra as one of the most promising infrastructure companies in North India, especially in the technology corridor of Mohali, Punjab.

A Vision Rooted in Innovation and Opportunity

Mohit Bansal’s vision for GMI Infra extends far beyond traditional real estate development. His mission is to shape Mohali into a world-class technology, business and industrial destination—a city capable of attracting Fortune 500 companies, global IT brands and emerging startups alike.

Under his leadership, GMI Infra aims to build state-of-the-art IT parks,

technology towers, corporate campuses and business ecosystems that empower companies of all sizes. Bansal’s strategic direction emphasizes not only constructing buildings but creating high-performance environments that foster innovation, collaboration and long-term economic growth.

Building IT Parks That Shape the Future

A cornerstone of GMI Infra’s development portfolio is its plan to build large scale, integrated IT parks and tech towers. These projects are designed as complete, built-up business destinations that provide:

Expanding Into Data Centers and Ready-to-Use Industrial Parks Recognizing the exponential rise of cloud computing, AI and digital transformation, Mohit Bansal has also directed GMI Infra toward data center infrastructure development.These upcoming data centers will offer:

A Growing Portfolio in Mohali

GMI Infra has already made significant investments in Mohali’s urban and commercial development. Among its flagship projects are:

Values That Drive GMI Infra

Mohit Bansal has built GMI Infra on foundational values that guide every decision and project:

A Mission to Transform Mohali Into a Global Business Destination Mohit Bansal’s overarching goal is to position Mohali as North India’s next major innovation hub—a city recognized for its technology parks, industrial readiness, fast-growing infrastructure and global corporate presence.

Through GMI Infra, Bansal aims to:

And a Future of Free Trade Zones and Global Investments Looking ahead, Mohit Bansal has set bold, transformative goals for the region: Developing Free Trade Zones (FTZs) in North India

Attracting Fortune 500 companies to set up operations in his projects These FTZs aim to replicate what made countries like Singapore, the UAE and China global industrial powerhouses. With streamlined regulations, modern infrastructure, and international business standards, Bansal is positioning Mohali as a future global business destination.

Overall, Mohit Bansal one step forward towards making India starting from Mohali, Punjab a Global Economic Engine by driving and fulfilling his ideas and desires through his company GreyMarble Infra Pvt. Ltd., which is not just constructing buildings—it is building opportunities, reshaping business ecosystems and defining the next chapter of Mohali’s growth story. With a strong vision, strategic expansion and a commitment to excellence, GMI Infra stands poised to become one of India’s leading infrastructure innovators.

