Re-defining Retirement: An Interview With The Founders Of Better Life Homes

The concept of Better Life Homes originated from a phenomenon that could not be overlooked. |

The concept of Better Life Homes originated from a phenomenon that could not be overlooked. Many elderly individuals residing in cities such as Delhi and Chandigarh lived in big houses by themselves, with their children moving away from home for work, making them feel lonely, insecure, and managing a household in the absence of any help.

It is the fact that the idea came about when the founders traveled through some European countries, such as Switzerland, where the idea of growing old was very different. The old people there were not sad or alone. Instead, they looked like they enjoyed life and lived among their peers in an environment made just for them.

"The same concept was required in India, tailored according to Indian needs," says the founders. Thus emerged Better Life Homes, which is a model of senior living based on renting houses rather than purchasing them, thereby eliminating all ownership problems. This concept has grown to evolve into a vision for a wellness-based flexible living environment.

Q. What Does "Ageing with Dignity" Really Mean?

Ageing with dignity in BLHs is not just rhetoric but a very real concept. Ageing with dignity entails freedom from the responsibilities of domestic life while living one's life. The residents plan out their days completely according to their own preference and can either participate socially or keep to themselves whenever they feel like doing so.

As the founders state, "meaningful companionship transforms everything." Naturally, when one lives amongst other people of one's age group, one tends to be emotionally independent of one's children and leads a more balanced life. Nutrition is taken equally seriously at BLHs, with special emphasis placed on good nutrition for each individual. As dignity is also reflected in how one lives one's life.

Q. How Does BLH Create a True Sense of Home?

At BLH, the architecture follows the ethos of intimacy. Since there are only sixteen apartments, it becomes an intimate setting where actual friendships can be formed, but still gives enough room for privacy. The structure emphasizes the use of maximum lighting and space and also harmonizes with the surrounding picturesque natural environment.

Unlike other buildings where air conditioning systems are employed, in this facility radiant heat and cool systems are employed. The availability of huge windows, plenty of sunshine, and serene atmosphere makes this environment one that facilities can never replicate. "Residents wake up surrounded by nature rather than noise," the founders say.

Q. Why Is BLH a Rental-Only Model?

The first and foremost conscious choice made at Better Life Homes is the one it does not make, which is providing residents with an opportunity to buy their homes. The founders are often approached by families interested in purchasing units for elderly family members – but they always refuse.

"It’s too late in life to add any further burdens," they argue. Property ownership can cause difficulties – such as problems with maintenance, illiquidity, inheritance matters – when one gets old. With rental accommodation, you avoid all those issues and gain freedom and tranquility. People simply live wherever they wish to."

Q. How Do You Make Sure Residents Feel Empowered, Not Dependent?

One of the major concerns that people have with community living is that they may become dependent. This challenge is overcome in BLH because every activity is designed with choice in mind. The person chooses how he or she wants to structure his or her life; whether it is through established routines or creating new ones – from mealtimes to social interactions and leisure activities.

The philosophy is one of trying it out first before committing. No one has to sign a long contract at the beginning. Residents can just stop by for a week or so if he or she wishes to experience the way of life. In fact, some elderly people choose to relocate to BLH and live among their peers.

Q. How Future-Ready Is the Infrastructure?

The design of the building was made in such a way that it will be easy for the tenants to grow old within the same facility without moving around. The buildings have been designed to provide easy access through non-slip floors and grab bars. Staircases have low rises too. Continuity is key — the residents are expected to stay comfortable and safe regardless of how their needs may progress, without moving out.

In the coming years, the founders plan to pursue two paths: shifting attitudes and extending care. There is definitely a market for the concept of renting a place to live in, but not necessarily because of its existence but rather due to people’s perceptions of it. With time, awareness is likely to grow, and so the idea is set to become popular.

In addition, care services will also come into play, making it easier for the occupants to switch from one stage of care to another without having to shift elsewhere.

The response that has been obtained till now is quite fascinating. When anyone visits, whether for a brief time or otherwise, he/she describes it as feeling like “home.”