 Quick Commerce Delivery Boy Who Voiced His Problems Gets A Lunch Invite From MP Raghav Chadha
e-Paper Get App
HomeLatest-newsQuick Commerce Delivery Boy Who Voiced His Problems Gets A Lunch Invite From MP Raghav Chadha

Quick Commerce Delivery Boy Who Voiced His Problems Gets A Lunch Invite From MP Raghav Chadha

After a viral video showed a delivery partner earning ₹763 for 28 deliveries in nearly 15 hours, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha met the worker to hear his concerns. Chadha reiterated the need for reforms, saying India’s gig economy must grow without compromising worker dignity and welfare.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Raghav Chadha interacts with a quick commerce delivery partner after a viral video highlighted low pay and long working hours in the gig economy | File Photo

A recent video featuring a quick commerce delivery partner sharing his experience of earning just ₹763 after completing 28 deliveries over nearly 15 hours triggered widespread discussion on the working conditions of gig workers in India.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who had raised concerns during the Winter Session of Parliament about low pay, excessive working hours, and the absence of social security for gig and platform workers, took note of the delivery partner’s ordeal. He publicly expressed support and reiterated the need for urgent reforms to protect gig workers’ rights and dignity.

Following the parliamentary session, Mr. Chadha invited the delivery partner to his residence for lunch. The interaction was informal and warm, allowing for an open conversation. Over lunch, the delivery partner shared his lived experiences—long hours, uncertain earnings, algorithm-driven targets, and the lack of basic safeguards or grievance redressal mechanisms.

The delivery partner appeared happy to be heard and appreciated the gesture, describing the interaction as reassuring and respectful. Mr. Chadha, in turn, reaffirmed his commitment to raising these issues at the policy level, stressing that India’s gig economy cannot thrive at the cost of workers’ well-being.

FPJ Shorts
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vidarbha's Dhruv Shorey Equals Record For Most Consecutive List A Centuries
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vidarbha's Dhruv Shorey Equals Record For Most Consecutive List A Centuries
‘New Plan To Launch 360-Degree Attack On Organised Crime Soon’: HM Amit Shah At Inauguration Of Anti-Terrorism Conference 2025
‘New Plan To Launch 360-Degree Attack On Organised Crime Soon’: HM Amit Shah At Inauguration Of Anti-Terrorism Conference 2025
Navi Mumbai Group Moves Supreme Court After Bombay High Court Rejects PIL On Naming Airport After DB Patil
Navi Mumbai Group Moves Supreme Court After Bombay High Court Rejects PIL On Naming Airport After DB Patil
'She Probably Doesn't Even Know Who He Is': Orry Slams Dhruv Rathee For Allegedly Targeting Janhvi Kapoor In A Video About 'Fake Beauty'
'She Probably Doesn't Even Know Who He Is': Orry Slams Dhruv Rathee For Allegedly Targeting Janhvi Kapoor In A Video About 'Fake Beauty'

The interaction highlighted a simple but powerful message: meaningful policy change begins by listening to those most affected.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Latest News: PM Narendra Modi is addressing Indian community in Bahrain

Latest News: PM Narendra Modi is addressing Indian community in Bahrain

Latest News! Delegation of opposition party leaders to visit Srinagar tomorrow

Latest News! Delegation of opposition party leaders to visit Srinagar tomorrow

Quick Commerce Delivery Boy Who Voiced His Problems Gets A Lunch Invite From MP Raghav Chadha

Quick Commerce Delivery Boy Who Voiced His Problems Gets A Lunch Invite From MP Raghav Chadha

Dr Vedika Saravanan On Making Quantum Computing Reliable And Secure

Dr Vedika Saravanan On Making Quantum Computing Reliable And Secure

Best RPA Companies In The USA Rated By Enterprise Technology Leaders

Best RPA Companies In The USA Rated By Enterprise Technology Leaders