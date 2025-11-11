Prerna Arora’s Jatadhara Holds Strong At The Box Office, Drawing Praise And Powerful Word Of Mouth | File Photo

Prerna Arora’s mythological drama Jatadhara continues to make steady decent strides at the box office with 5.30 CR GBOC maintaining stability through its opening weekend and receiving widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike. The film, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, has particularly resonated with viewers for its spiritual depth, grand visuals, and emotionally charged storytelling.

Trade analysts report that Jatadhara maintained strong occupancy across multiplexes and single screens on Day 2, signaling that positive word of mouth is translating into sustained audience engagement. The film’s devotional tone, centered around divine strength and human faith, has found an emotional chord with families and younger viewers alike.

Speaking about the film’s growing popularity, Sonakshi Sinha expressed her joy over the film’s reception in the Telugu market, saying:

“We’re thrilled to see Jatadhara resonating with audiences in the Telugu market. The love and appreciation we’ve received so far is truly humbling. Prerna Arora and her team have worked tirelessly to bring this unique story to life, and it’s heartening to see it connect with viewers. We’re grateful for the support and encouragement we’ve received, and we’re excited to continue sharing our stories with the world.”

The film’s producer, Prerna Arora, shared similar sentiments, emphasizing the creative commitment and belief in the project

“Jatadhara is a story that came from a place of deep faith and emotion. We wanted to create a film that blends spirituality with a universal human message — one that inspires reflection and connection. The audience’s love and their emotional response mean everything to us. It’s a reminder that cinema still has the power to move people beyond language and geography.”

“I’m truly grateful to the Telugu industry and audience for all the love and support you’ve given us, especially to Prerna. It’s our first time working in the Telugu industry, and we’re overwhelmed by the warmth and appreciation. Prerna and I promise to stay consistent and work even harder to keep entertaining you all.” Shivin Narang, Actor & Producer

Industry tracker Box Office Income noted that Jatadhara’s second-day performance remained solid, reflecting excellent audience retention and strong momentum. With increasing footfalls across southern regions and a steady rise in word-of-mouth buzz nationwide, the film is expected to hold firmly through the week.

Visually stunning and thematically rich, Jatadhara captures the essence of devotion and destiny with grandeur and sincerity. Prerna Arora’s distinctive vision merging mythological strength with emotional realism has once again positioned her as one of Indian cinema’s most creative producers.

With both critical acclaim and audience affection driving its steady decent success, Jatadhara stands tall as a spiritually moving cinematic experience that continues to inspire faith, discussion, and admiration across the country.