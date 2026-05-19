Paddy Chougule: The Story Beyond The Spotlight | file photo

“Looking like someone famous can make people notice you. Working hard is what makes them remember you.”

That line perfectly captures Panddurang Chougule’s journey.

Known to many as “Junior Hardik Pandya,” Paddy first entered wider public attention because of his striking resemblance to Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya and his professional work as Hardik Pandya’s body double for select campaigns and shoots. His athletic physique, confident presence and natural likeness made him a compelling fit for projects requiring precision and authenticity.

But for Paddy, that visibility was never the destination. It was simply the beginning of a much larger journey.

“I have always believed visibility is an opportunity, not an achievement,” says Paddy. “What matters is what you build after people notice you.” What he built is a career rooted in discipline, ambition and consistency.

Away from the spotlight, Paddy has established himself as a fitness entrepreneur, building his own fitness centres and creating a professional identity centred around health, transformation and performance. Fitness, according to him, has been the anchor that shaped every aspect of his life, teaching him resilience, patience and the discipline required to grow in every field he steps into.

“Fitness teaches you consistency. It teaches patience. It teaches you to show up every day, even when results aren’t immediate. That mindset helped me in business and entertainment too,” he shares.

His journey in entertainment has been equally steady, with 50+ projects across modelling, branded campaigns and screen appearances, including an early appearance in Student of the Year 2, along with features across television, podcasts and mainstream media platforms including The Kapil Sharma Show.

Today, Panddurang Chougule stands at a unique intersection of fitness, fame and entrepreneurship. While audiences may first recognise him as Hardik Pandya’s body double, what stays with them is his discipline, grounded personality and determination to build an identity entirely his own.

And perhaps that is what truly defines his journey. “Recognition may open doors,” Paddy says, “but character, consistency and hard work are what build a lasting story.”