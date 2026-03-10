Orris Infrastructure 20 Years of Transforming Delhi-NCR Real Estate With Trust & Innovation |

New Delhi: Orris Infrastructure has solidified its position as a leading real estate developer in Delhi-NCR over two decades, delivering iconic projects that blend quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. With 7 million sq. ft. already developed and 20 million sq. ft. underway, the group continues to set benchmarks in luxury residential, commercial, and plotted developments.

Legacy of Excellence

Founded in 2006, Orris Group began with a vision to revolutionize Indian real estate, growing rapidly from Delhi-NCR roots to a diversified powerhouse. The company's commitment shines through milestones like delivering 7 million sq. ft. of premium spaces to 5,000+ families, while spearheading 20 million sq. ft. in ongoing projects. This scale reflects meticulous planning, robust backend support, and a customer-first ethos that prioritizes enduring value.

Awards underscore this legacy: In 2024, Orris won ET Now’s Excellence in Commercial Project for Orris Gateway, Hindustan Times Real Estate Titans' Iconic Visionary Developer, and Radio City’s Commercial Development of the Year. In 2025, it clinched Developer of the Year – Commercial and Plotted Development at the 17th Realty+ Conclave.

Key Projects Driving Growth

Orris Infrastructure 's portfolio spans high-impact developments tailored to modern lifestyles in Gurugram and beyond. Entertainland Mall in Sector 83 offers a vibrant entertainment hub, while Orris Logistic Park in Luhari, Haryana—a 300-acre warehousing giant—caters to booming logistics needs.

Residential gems and a luxury hotel chain in Sector 89, Gurugram, redefine convenience, with plans to enter education for holistic community building. These projects leverage a sustained expansion amid NCR's urban surge.

Data-Driven Innovation

Orris pioneers "ED-S"—a data-centric model using AI, IoT, and predictive analytics for smarter development. This approach boosts efficiency, sustainability, and on-time delivery, setting it apart in Delhi-NCR's dynamic landscape.

Leadership with 50+ years of experience fosters a "fun at work" culture, driving visionary execution. From commercial triumphs to plotted innovations, Orris builds not just structures but thriving ecosystems.

Future Roadmap

Looking ahead, Orris eyes further residential-commercial growth, sustainable tech integration, and sector diversification. With Delhi-NCR's housing demand rising, the group’s 20 million sq. ft. pipeline positions it to shape skylines and aspirations.

This legacy—two decades, millions of sq. ft., thousands of smiles—embodies Orris' mantra: excellence, design, value. As Gurugram evolves, Orris remains the trusted partner for premium living and investment.