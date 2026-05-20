OPPO K14 vs OPPO K14x: Which Budget 5G Phone Should You Buy in 2026? |

When two phones from the same brand share a processor, a screen size, and a camera sensor, the question of which one to buy comes down to the details. The OPPO K14 and the OPPO K14x are exactly this kind of pair. Priced between Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 21,999, they occupy the budget 5G segment and look similar on paper, but differ in ways that matter depending on how you use your phone. This comparison breaks those differences down so you can choose with confidence.

You can explore both the OPPO K14 and OPPO K14x on Bajaj Mall, compare variants side by side, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can bring home either phone without stretching your monthly budget.

OPPO K14 vs OPPO K14x: key differences

Both phones feature a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1125 nits peak brightness, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, ColorOS 15, a 50MP primary camera, and 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. The differences lie in battery size, display resolution, water resistance, front camera, and available RAM and storage configurations.

OPPO K14x: the right pick for tight budgets

The OPPO K14x starts at Rs. 12,999 and is one of the most affordable 5G phones available in India in 2026. Here is what makes it a strong entry-level buy:

Battery: 6500 mAh with 45W SuperVOOC charging for multi-day battery life on a budget

Display: 6.75-inch 120Hz LCD for smooth scrolling and comfortable daily viewing

Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 with up to 6GB RAM and virtual RAM expansion for reliable everyday multitasking

5G connectivity: Dual SIM 5G support for future-ready network performance at an accessible price

Pricing and variants:

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

OPPO K14: the smarter step up

The OPPO K14 starts at Rs. 17,999 and delivers meaningful upgrades over the K14x for buyers who can stretch their budget a little further. Here is what the step up delivers:

Battery: 7000 mAh with up to 22.5 hours of voice calls and reverse wired charging — one of the largest batteries in its price segment

Display: Full HD+ resolution for noticeably sharper text and images compared to the K14x's 720p panel

Durability: IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications along with MIL-STD-810H drop resistance, a significant upgrade over the K14x's IP64 rating

Front camera: 8MP versus the K14x's 5MP, for cleaner selfies and video calls

RAM: Up to 8GB LPDDR4X for smoother multitasking across demanding apps

Pricing and variants:

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

Limited-time offers on the OPPO K14 series at Bajaj Finance

If you have been looking for a reason to upgrade, Bajaj Finance partner stores are currently running deals that make both the OPPO K14 and K14x significantly more accessible. Zero down payment is available on select models, so you can take your preferred variant home without any upfront payment. Savings of up to 60% are also live on select variants for a limited period. Head to Bajaj Mall or your nearest partner store to check which models are included before the offer ends.

How to buy the OPPO K14 series from Bajaj Finance partner stores

Browse and compare online: Explore OPPO K14 and K14x variants on Bajaj Mall and compare battery capacity, display specs, and storage options before visiting a store

Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finance partner stores and get expert guidance from in-store representatives

Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 3 to 60 months with flexible repayment options

Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finance website

Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process

Whether you are looking for the best budget 5G phone under Rs. 15,000 in India in 2026, the best OPPO phone under Rs. 22,000, or a long-battery smartphone for daily use, both the OPPO K14 and K14x offer strong value at their respective price points. Bajaj Mall is the right place to compare both models and find the Easy EMI offer that works best for you.