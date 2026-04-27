Not Just Leading, But Reinventing: Minds Driving India’s Business Evolution

Entrepreneurs and executives across industries are helping shape India’s evolving growth landscape | File Photo

New Delhi [India], April 27: In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, leadership is no longer defined by scale alone—it is shaped by adaptability, innovation, and the ability to build for the future. Across industries, a new generation of leaders is moving beyond conventional growth models to create agile, resilient, and purpose-driven organisations. Whether transforming traditional sectors, leveraging emerging technologies, or redefining consumer experiences, these leaders are not just running businesses—they are actively reshaping the trajectory of India’s growth story.

Pawan Kumar Garg, Chairman & Joint Managing Director, Fujiyama Power Systems Limited

Industry: Renewable Energy & Solar Power

Pawan Kumar Garg is the Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Fujiyama Power Systems Limited, a prominent player in India’s renewable energy landscape. Since co-founding the busines in 1996, he has transformed it from a modest power electronics venture into a ₹2,000+ crore enterprise delivering integrated solar solutions, including panels, inverters, batteries, and complete rooftop systems. With a strong focus on domestic manufacturing, R&D, and supply-chain resilience, Mr. Garg champions decentralized solar adoption across residential and semi-urban India. He has consistently advocated for policy support, simplified financing, and awareness initiatives to accelerate rooftop solar penetration. Under his leadership, Fujiyama continues to scale manufacturing capacity while fostering entrepreneurship and local employment—strengthening India’s transition toward clean, self-reliant, and sustainable energy infrastructure.

Lokendra Ranawat, Co-Founder & CEO, WoodenStreet

Industry: Furniture & Home Décor Retail

Lokendra Ranawat is the Co-Founder & CEO of WoodenStreet, one of India’s leading furniture e-commerce brands with 100+ experience stores nationwide and one of the largest manufacturing setups spanning 15 lakh sq. ft. across multiple units. Founded in 2015, WoodenStreet was built on his vision to blend craftsmanship, technology, and consumer-centric design to make quality furniture accessible across India.

With over 14 years of prior corporate experience, he transformed the brand from a 10-member startup into a 1200+ strong organisation. Under his leadership, WoodenStreet has introduced curated offerings such as the Udaipur Collection and Veda Collection, reflecting a fusion of traditional artistry and modern functionality. Recognised with multiple industry accolades, he continues to drive innovation in India’s growing D2C furniture ecosystem while strengthening omnichannel expansion and manufacturing excellence.

Anuj Mundhra, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Nandani Creation Limited

Industry: Fashion & Apparel Retail

Anuj Mundhra is the Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Nandani Creation Limited, the company behind the brand Jaipur Kurti. He began his entrepreneurial journey in 2004 with a small block printing business, which gradually expanded into screen printing and dyeing. A pivotal moment came in 2012 when he identified the potential of online retail and launched Jaipur Kurti with a modest stitching unit—laying the foundation for a scalable fashion brand.

Driven by a strong focus on consumer insights and data-led decision-making, he has built targeted product lines catering to diverse customer segments, from office wear to everyday and occasion wear. Under his leadership, the brand has expanded into a robust omnichannel presence, with exclusive outlets, large-format retail partnerships, and leading e-commerce platforms. Today, Jaipur Kurti stands as a fast-growing national brand, crossing ₹100+ crore in annual sales while maintaining a strong, profitable growth trajectory.

Mr.Sandeep Mangla, Managing Director, Forteasia Realty

Industry: Real Estate – Residential & Luxury Development

Mr.Sandeep Mangla is the Managing Director of Forteasia Realty, a new-age real estate development firm focused on timely delivery and high-quality residential and commercial projects across North India’s emerging hubs. With over 5.5 million sq. ft. delivered in the past seven years and homes built for more than 2,500 families, the company has positioned itself as a reliable name in value-driven development.

A former President at Omaxe Ltd., he brings over 25 years of expertise in land acquisition, strategic expansion, and large-scale project execution. Under his leadership, Forteasia has secured more than 1,000 acres across Haryana and earned recognition for early project handovers. His execution-first approach, combined with transparency and speed, continues to drive Forteasia’s growth in India’s competitive luxury housing segment.

Dr.Yogish Arora, Chief Executive Officer, HR Anexi

Industry: HR Consulting

Dr. Yogish Arora is the Chief Executive Officer of HR Anexi, an execution-led people transformation firm with a strong presence across India. With over two decades of experience across organisations such as ING Investment Management, Pramerica Asset Managers, and Pangea3 Legal Database Systems, he brings deep expertise in organisational design, talent strategy, and HR consulting.

Under his leadership, HR Anexi has strengthened its position as a long-term transformation partner for businesses navigating scale and change, particularly family-run and traditionally managed organisations. He is also a recognised voice on workforce transformation, emphasising that successful organisational change is driven as much by people capability as by strategy and systems.

Hiren Joshi, Founder & CEO, Bee Online Communication Pvt. Ltd.

Industry: Digital Marketing & Growth Strategy

Hiren Joshi is the Founder & CEO of Bee Online Communication Pvt. Ltd., a digital-first growth agency focused on building predictable, ROI-driven revenue systems for modern brands. With over 15 years of hands-on experience across SEO, performance marketing, content strategy, and business growth, Hiren has worked with brands across India, the US, UK, Canada, and the Middle East. Under his leadership, the company combines SEO, performance marketing, UI/UX, web and app development, and AI-enabled growth frameworks to deliver measurable business impact rather than vanity metrics. Guided by a strong ROI-first philosophy, transparency, and an ownership mindset, Bee Online positions itself as a long-term growth partner—helping businesses scale sustainably through strategy, execution, data intelligence, and evolving digital ecosystems.

Nitin Agarwal, Principal Architect, The Studio Synergy

Industry: Architecture & Design

Nitin Agarwal is the Principal Architect at The Studio Synergy, bringing decades of experience in designing and executing complex, multidisciplinary projects. A graduate of IIT Kharagpur, he is known for his methodical approach, technical precision, and strong execution capabilities that ensure seamless translation of design concepts into buildable realities.

His expertise lies in balancing design intent with practical feasibility, enabling the delivery of high-quality architectural solutions across residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. At The Studio Synergy, he plays a key role in integrating architecture, engineering, and project execution—ensuring every project reflects both creative vision and structural integrity.

Jeevan Kasara, Chairman, Steris Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Industry: Pharmaceutical

Jeevan Kasara is the Chairman of Steris Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., a pharmaceutical company he co-founded in 2018 with a vision to make high-quality medicines accessible and affordable for all. Starting from Jaipur with limited resources and a small team, he focused on building direct, trust-based relationships with doctors, chemists, and hospitals—laying the foundation for long-term growth.

Without relying on major early-stage funding, he grew the company through consistent product quality, ethical business practices, and a strong understanding of the pharmaceutical market. Under his leadership, Steris Healthcare has expanded its product portfolio and established a strong presence across India and in over 15 international markets. His entrepreneurial journey reflects resilience, market insight, and a deep-rooted commitment to improving healthcare delivery through responsible and sustainable strategies.

Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore

Industry: Home Fragrance & Lifestyle

Ridhima Kansal, Director at Rosemoore, is leading the brand’s growth in India by bringing globally inspired home fragrance experiences to modern consumers. Under her leadership, Rosemoore has introduced a premium range of products including diffusers, scented candles, and wax tablets—blending elegance with everyday functionality.

With a strong focus on quality, design, and sensory appeal, she is redefining how consumers perceive home fragrances, positioning them as an essential part of lifestyle and décor. Her vision centres on creating sophisticated, aromatic environments that elevate everyday living. Through strategic expansion and a commitment to premium craftsmanship, she continues to establish Rosemoore as a go-to brand for refined fragrance experiences in Indian homes.

Zafeer Ahmed, Managing Director, XRE Consultants

Industry: Real Estate & Industrial Infrastructure

Zafeer Ahmed, Managing Director of XRE Consultants, brings over 15 years of expertise in industrial and warehouse services, investment advisory, and land transactions. His deep market insights, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence have positioned XRE as a trusted partner in real estate consulting.

Driven by a mission to streamline industrial expansion, he focuses on providing businesses with well-structured, high-quality spaces that enhance efficiency and growth. His goal of establishing a PAN-India presence reflects his ambition to revolutionize industrial real estate with innovative, client-centric solutions. Through his leadership, XRE Consultants is shaping the future of India’s industrial infrastructure.

What sets these leaders apart is not just the industries they operate in, but the mindset they bring—one that embraces change, challenges legacy thinking, and prioritises long-term impact over short-term gains. As businesses navigate an increasingly dynamic and competitive environment, such leadership will play a defining role in shaping the next chapter of India’s economic growth.