Newsweek CEO Dev Pragad Joins Board Of Harvard Business Publishing |

Dev Pragad, President and Chief Executive Officer of Newsweek, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Harvard Business Publishing (HBP), marking a significant intersection between global media leadership and one of the world’s most influential institutions in business education and management thought leadership.

Harvard Business Publishing, the publishing and learning arm affiliated with Harvard Business School, is globally recognised for producing Harvard Business Review along with a vast portfolio of case studies, books, and digital learning solutions used by organisations and executives worldwide. His appointment places Pragad within the strategic leadership of an institution that shapes how modern managers learn and lead.

The move comes at a time when both the media and management education sectors are undergoing rapid transformation driven by digital disruption, artificial intelligence, and evolving workforce expectations. Observers believe Pragad’s inclusion reflects Harvard Business Publishing’s focus on blending academic excellence with real-world executive experience.

Founded in 1994, HBP operates as a mission-driven, not-for-profit organisation that connects Harvard Business School research with businesses, governments, and professionals across the globe. Over the years, it has expanded beyond traditional publishing into enterprise learning, executive education, and digital platforms aimed at building leadership capability at scale.

In recent years, the organisation has introduced initiatives such as Harvard Business Impact, placing stronger emphasis on measurable outcomes in leadership development and organisational performance. Companies increasingly seek learning programs that deliver practical and actionable results rather than theoretical frameworks alone.

Pragad’s professional journey aligns closely with these goals. Since becoming CEO of Newsweek in 2018, he has overseen the transformation of the legacy news brand into a digital-first, globally competitive media organisation. Under his leadership, Newsweek has strengthened its commercial footing, expanded international reach, and adapted to changing reader habits across platforms.

His strategy has centred on data-driven decision-making, audience growth, and operational agility. These capabilities are not only essential in modern media but also highly relevant to educational and learning organisations seeking to engage leaders effectively in a fast-moving digital environment.

Before Newsweek, Pragad built experience across international publishing and digital operations, guiding brands through technological change and evolving business models. This global exposure is expected to provide valuable insights to the HBP board as it navigates emerging trends such as AI-powered learning tools, digital content ecosystems, and platform-based knowledge delivery.

The Harvard Business Publishing board traditionally includes senior executives, academic leaders, and practitioners who guide governance and long-term strategy. With Pragad joining its ranks, the

board gains expertise in managing transformation at scale, balancing commercial sustainability with institutional integrity, and leading organisations through disruption.

Industry experts note that the lines between media, technology, and management education are increasingly blurred. Today’s leaders require timely, credible, and actionable insights, and institutions that shape leadership thinking must adapt quickly. Media executives experienced in digital storytelling and audience engagement can play a critical role in meeting those expectations.

From an emerging markets perspective, the appointment is also notable. HBP’s learning tools are widely used across India and other fast-growing economies where demand for leadership development continues to rise. Strengthening international representation on the board supports the organisation’s goal of remaining globally relevant.

While board appointments often attract limited public attention, Pragad’s move has generated interest across both media and education circles. It highlights how experience in transforming a global news organisation can inform broader conversations about how modern businesses learn, innovate, and grow.

As Harvard Business Publishing continues to evolve its mission, the addition of Dev Pragad signals a clear intent: to stay closely aligned with the realities of digital transformation, organisational change, and the demands of contemporary leadership.