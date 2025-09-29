Mrs India Inc Season 6 Crowns Six New Queens In A Glittering Finale At Fairfield By Marriott Goa Benaulim | File Photo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Elegance, empowerment, and excellence came together at the spectacular grand finale of Mrs. India Inc Season 6, hosted at the luxurious Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim, the official Luxury Hospitality Partner. In a night that celebrated beauty with purpose, six outstanding women were crowned with prestigious international titles: Mrs. India Femme International Rachita Jain, Mrs. India Globe International Amruta Gavali, Mrs. India Galaxy International Ankita Sinha, Mrs. India Universal Woman Komal Sinha, Mrs. India International World Dr. Radhika Vishveshwar, and Mrs.India International Summit Arpita Chowdhury.

Each winner not only dazzled on stage but also represented the strength, resilience, and vision that define the essence of Mrs. India Inc.

The grandeur of the evening was elevated by creative collaborations, with Bhawna Rao as Couture Partner, Modo Caldo by Jigyasa Jolly designing the opening number outfits, and Cherag’s Magical Makeovers crafting the queens’ transformations. The crowns, designed by Presha Creation, sparkled as a symbol of triumph, while Blue Tea, the Official Wellness Partner, and My Earth Company, the Sustainable Gifting Partner, underlined the event’s commitment to holistic living and sustainability. The celebration was further supported by Udaan Trust (Community Supporter), Skin Crest Clinic (Skin Partner), Dentist 4U (Smile Partner), and Cancer Patients Aid Association (Healthcare Partner), making the finale not only glamorous but also purposeful.

The evening was judged by an esteemed panel comprising Bhawna Rao, Cherag Nerio Bambboat, Chahat Dalal, Carolina Cuarta, Dr. Tracy Kemble, and Maynus Sorrayutsenee, who together selected queens ready to represent India on international stages. The event was seamlessly executed with the support of D’Volve (Voice Modulation Partner), Dr. Shivangi Maletia (Wellness Partner), and Aartistic Events (Event Partner), among others.

Speaking at the grand finale, Mohini Sharma, National Director of Mrs. India Inc, said: “Season 6 has been an unforgettable celebration of womanhood. Each of our winners is a beacon of strength, purpose, and grace, and they will now carry the spirit of India to global platforms. At Mrs. India Inc, we believe a crown is not just an ornament but a responsibility – one that empowers women to create meaningful change in society. I am immensely proud of the journeys we have witnessed this year.”

With glamour, purpose, and partnerships that celebrated wellness, sustainability, and empowerment, Mrs. India Inc Season 6 stood as a testament to the power of women who redefine what it means to be queens in today’s world.