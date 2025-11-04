Moto G67 Power 5G – Launch Date, Expected Price, Specs And Features | File Photo

Pune, November 4, 2025: Motorola is all set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the moto G67 Power 5G, in India on 5th November 2025. Ahead of its official release, the brand has revealed all key specifications and features, giving a clear idea of what to expect. With the moto G67 Power 5G, you get a phone that is ready for everyday life - from video calls and social media to entertainment and photography. It is not just another 5G phone; it is a smart upgrade for anyone who wants more value for their money.

moto G67 Power 5G – Designed for power and style

The moto G67 Power 5G is built for users who need a phone that lasts longer, performs faster, and looks premium. It features a soft-touch vegan leather back, Pantone-curated colours, and military-grade durability. Whether you are a student, gamer, or professional, this phone offers a smart blend of design and performance.

Key specifications:

● Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD, 120 Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 7i

● Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4 nm)

● RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X (expandable up to 24GB with virtual RAM)

● Storage: 128GB / 256GB, expandable via microSD

● Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 + 8MP ultra-wide + Flicker sensor

● Front camera: 32MP, 4K video recording

● Battery: 7,000 mAh with 30 W fast charging

● Operating System: Android 15 with Hello UX

● Build: Vegan leather back, MIL-STD-810H certified, IP64 rating

● Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C

● Colours: Blue Curacao, Parachute Purple, Cilantro

A display that is smooth, bright, and protective

The moto G67 Power 5G features a large 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This ensures smooth scrolling, better gaming visuals, and a more responsive touch experience. The display supports High Brightness Mode with up to 1050 nits, making it easy to use outdoors.

Display highlights:

● Gorilla Glass 7i protection

● 120 Hz refresh rate for fluid motion

● High Brightness Mode for sunlight readability

● Vibrant colours and sharp resolution

Triple camera setup with Sony LYTIA sensor

motorola has equipped the G67 Power 5G with a powerful triple camera system. The 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor captures detailed shots with Quad Pixel technology. The ultra-wide lens and Flicker sensor add versatility to your photography.

Camera features:

● 50MP main camera with Quad Pixel and 4K video

● 8MP ultra-wide lens for landscape shots

● Flicker sensor for improved lighting

● 32MP front camera with 4K video recording

● AI Photo Enhancement Engine for better low-light photos

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 ensures smooth multitasking

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, the moto G67 Power 5G delivers fast and efficient performance. Built on a 4 nm process, it handles multitasking, gaming, and media consumption with ease. The phone supports up to 24GB of virtual RAM, making it ideal for heavy users.

Performance highlights:

● Octa-core CPU with balanced power and efficiency

● Adreno GPU for smooth graphics

● 8GB RAM + expandable storage

● Android 15 with Hello UX

● Dual SIM 5G support

A battery that keeps going for days

The moto G67 Power 5G packs a massive 7,000 mAh battery, one of the largest in its segment. It offers up to 58 hours of usage on a single charge. The 30 W fast charging ensures you spend less time plugged in and more time using your phone.

Battery features:

● 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery

● 30 W wired fast charging

● Charger included in the box

● Smart battery management for longer life

Premium design with Pantone colours

motorola has focused on aesthetics with the G67 Power 5G. The vegan leather back panel feels soft and premium. The phone is available in three Pantone-curated colours – Blue Curacao, Parachute Purple, and Cilantro. It is MIL-STD-810H certified and IP64 rated for durability.

Design highlights:

● Vegan leather finish

● Military-grade durability

● IP64 water and dust resistance

● Slim and stylish profile

Audio and connectivity for modern users

The moto G67 Power 5G includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support. It also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, which many users still prefer. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.4, and USB Type-C.

Connectivity features:

● Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

● Hi-Res Audio certification

● 3.5mm headphone jack

● USB Type-C and Bluetooth 5.4

● In-display fingerprint sensor

moto G67 Power 5G – Expected pricing and variants

The moto G67 Power 5G will be available in two variants, giving users the flexibility to choose based on their storage needs. Here’s how the upcoming motorola phone is expected to be priced:

Variants and prices:

● moto G67 Power 5G (8GB + 128GB) – Rs. 23,999*

● moto G67 Power 5G (8GB + 256GB) – Rs. 25,999*

*Disclaimer: Prices and specifications are based on available sources and may vary by region or retailer. Please check with official brand sources for final details.

