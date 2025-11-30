Model Karan Oberoi On A Mission To Support Young Modelling Talent

Model Karan Oberoi | File Photo

Mumbai: Model Karan Oberoi visited Jai Hind College on 28 November 2025 as part of the jury for the institution’s Hojamalo Fashion Show.

Oberoi is a familiar figure at college festivals across the country. On campus, he attracts attention from students taking selfies with him and also seeking advice on how to become a model. He has judged shows at IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, HR College of Commerce and SNDT Women’s University.

Oberoi, who is one of the prominent models from fashion and also the first fitness model to get national recognition in the country, does not take payment for these appearances and considers them voluntary contributions to help students understand the field more clearly.

Before entering modelling, Oberoi completed his B.Com (Hons) from Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce and later obtained an MBA from AIBS, Noida. During his campus interactions, he often discusses how his academic background did not limit his ability to pursue a career as a fashion model. This perspective resonates with students who are uncertain about exploring non-traditional paths.

In the modelling industry, Oberoi has worked across fitness, fashion and commercial modelling. He has walked the ramp for leading designers like Shantanu and Nikhil and for brands like Aldo.

Oberoi is seen in fashion editorials for leading newspapers and on fashion magazine covers. He has collaborated with lifestyle brands and appeared in print campaigns and television commercials such as Isuzu, along with music videos. His engagement with students allows them to hear from someone who has built a career outside the conventional academic framework.