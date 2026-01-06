Millions Meditate Together As Heartfulness Sets Guinness World Record

World Meditation Day sees Heartfulness set a Guinness World Record as 20 million people across 175 countries join a global guided meditation | File Photo

Millions of people across the world came together on World Meditation Day, as Heartfulness set a new Guinness World Record for the most viewers of a guided meditation livestream on YouTube. The meditation was guided by Revered Daaji, Global Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

An estimated 20 million participants from 175 countries took part through a combination of online participation, institutional programmes and in-person gatherings, making it the largest recorded global participation in a guided meditation. It is the first time meditation participation at this scale and geographical spread has been formally recorded.

The day’s central meditation session was held at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the world’s largest meditation centre near Hyderabad. The session was attended by the Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, and Telangana Minister for IT, Shri D. Sridhar Babu, reflecting the growing recognition of meditation as a practical support for wellbeing and social harmony.

Institutional participation was a defining feature of the observance. In Madhya Pradesh, over 2,500 police stations organised Dhyan Kendras, with more than 50,000 police personnel meditating simultaneously. Meditation sessions were also conducted across schools, colleges, city administrations, local governments and private corporations across India. International participation included over 200 embassies and consulates, along with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Heartfulness’ global volunteer network played a critical role in enabling the event’s scale. With the support of over 16,000 trained volunteers, meditation sessions were facilitated across 280 ashrams and more than 6,000 Heartfulness centres worldwide, ensuring coordinated participation across continents. The initiative also received wide media coverage, with more than 100 television channels covering the meditation and related events.

Daaji’s guided meditation included Pranahuti (yogic transmission), a core element of the Heartfulness practice that supports inner calm, clarity and emotional balance. Rooted in the teachings of Lalaji Maharaj and Babuji Maharaj, Heartfulness continues to expand as a global meditation movement under Daaji’s guidance.

Building on the momentum of World Meditation Day, Daaji’s Masterclasses will be released soon, offering a structured, step-by-step explanation of all Heartfulness practices. Designed for those who wish to begin or deepen their spiritual journey, the Masterclasses will make the Heartfulness approach accessible to a wider global audience.

The record has been officially validated by Guinness World Records and is published on the Guinness World Records website: https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/774533-most-viewers-of-a-guided-meditation-video-live-stream-on-youtube

About Heartfulness

Heartfulness offers simple meditation practices and lifestyle tools designed to cultivate peace, clarity, compassion, courage and contentment. Formalised in 1945 with the establishment of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, Heartfulness today has a presence in over 160 countries, supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers. Headquartered at Kanha Shanti Vanam near Hyderabad, Heartfulness continues to make meditation accessible to people aged 15 and above across cultures and communities worldwide.