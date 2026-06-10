Meet Dr. Snigdha Chamaria -The Doctor Building India’s First Diagnosis-Led, Ayurvedic Dosha-Mapped Beauty Brand | file photo

In a beauty industry dominated by trends, viral ingredients, and one-size-fits-all solutions, Dr. Snigdha Chamaria is building something fundamentally different.

A doctor by profession and entrepreneur by purpose, Dr. Chamaria is the founder of Cleaner Roots, India’s first diagnosis-led, Ayurvedic dosha-mapped beauty brand that combines personalised skincare, haircare, Ayurvedic doctor consultations, and anti-inflammatory wellness into a single holistic ecosystem.

At a time when consumers are increasingly questioning whether beauty products are truly solving their concerns or merely masking symptoms, Dr. Chamaria’s philosophy is simple: understand the root cause before recommending a solution.

“Your skin is not confused. Your body is trying to communicate with you,” she says.

That belief became the foundation of Cleaner Roots.

Instead of recommending the same products to everyone, the brand begins by understanding an individual’s Ayurvedic constitution - Vata, Pitta, or Kapha- and identifying underlying imbalances that may be contributing to concerns such as pigmentation, acne, sensitivity, hair fall, inflammation, dandruff, or premature ageing.

Customers receive personalised skincare and haircare rituals, anti-inflammatory diet guidance, and Ayurvedic doctor consultations designed to address the root cause rather than just the visible symptom.

Modern Ayurveda for the Modern Consumer

What differentiates Cleaner Roots from conventional beauty brands is its fusion of traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern formulation science.

The brand combines powerful Ayurvedic ingredients such as Manjistha, Licorice, Neem, Vetiver, Hibiscus, Bhringraj, Turmeric, and Saffron with clinically studied modern bioactives to create products that are both deeply rooted in tradition and highly effective for today’s consumer.

“Our goal was never to choose between Ayurveda and science,” says Dr. Chamaria. “We wanted to bring the best of both worlds together.”

This unique approach has helped position Cleaner Roots at the intersection of beauty, wellness, and preventive health, an area seeing increasing consumer demand globally.

Looking Beyond Skin Deep

For Dr. Chamaria, beauty has never been only about products.

Many of the concerns people experience on their skin and scalp, she believes, are often reflections of deeper imbalances linked to inflammation, stress, gut health, lifestyle, sleep, and nutrition.

This is why Cleaner Roots integrates anti-inflammatory diet protocols and Ayurvedic consultations directly into the customer journey.

One client who initially approached the brand for persistent pigmentation discovered through consultation that a significant Pitta imbalance was contributing not only to her skin concerns but also to recurring migraine episodes. Following a personalised Pitta-balancing ritual and an eight-week anti-inflammatory wellness plan, she reported substantial improvements in both her skin health and overall well-being.

For Dr. Chamaria, stories like these reinforce the importance of treating beauty concerns through a more holistic lens.

Building a Brand Rooted in Compassion

Beyond wellness, Cleaner Roots was also built on a strong commitment to conscious living.

Every product created by the brand is vegan and cruelty-free, reflecting Dr. Chamaria’s belief that beauty should never come at the cost of another living being.

But her commitment to impact extends even further.

Cleaner Roots donates 10% of its profits to animal shelters across India, helping support rescued, abandoned, and injured animals in need of medical care, food, and rehabilitation.

For Dr. Chamaria, entrepreneurship and compassion are inseparable.

“If a business is growing, it should create positive impact beyond its customers,” she says.

Her passion for service began long before she became a founder. She has actively served and spent time caring for 188 elderly residents at an old-age home, an experience that deeply shaped her understanding of healing, empathy, and human connection.

Those experiences continue to influence how she leads Cleaner Roots today.

Redefining Luxury Gifting Through Wellness

In addition to skincare and wellness, Cleaner Roots has also emerged as a growing name in India’s conscious luxury gifting space.

As consumers increasingly seek meaningful alternatives to traditional gifting, the brand has seen strong demand for premium wedding gifting, bridal hampers, festive wellness boxes, and curated self-care experiences.

Unlike conventional luxury hampers, Cleaner Roots combines Ayurveda, personalisation, wellness rituals, and premium design to create gifting experiences that are both thoughtful and transformative.

This growing category of conscious luxury gifting has become a significant part of the brand’s evolution, particularly among modern couples looking to align their celebrations with wellness, sustainability, and intentional living.

The Future of Beauty Is Personal

As the global beauty industry shifts toward personalisation, wellness, and preventive care, Dr. Snigdha Chamaria represents a new generation of founders building businesses with both purpose and impact.

Through Cleaner Roots, she is not simply creating skincare and haircare products. She is building a movement around root-cause healing, conscious beauty, Ayurvedic wellness, and compassionate entrepreneurship.

In a market crowded with promises, Cleaner Roots offers something increasingly rare: a belief that true transformation begins not with a product, but with understanding the individual behind it.

And for Dr. Snigdha Chamaria, that may be the future of beauty itself.