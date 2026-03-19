March 2026 Offers: Best Smartphone Deals You Shouldn’t Miss

Latest smartphones across premium and mid-range segments offer powerful performance, advanced cameras, and flexible buying options | File Photo

New Delhi [India], March 19: If you are looking for a smartphone upgrade in March, you will be spoilt for choice. From premium flagships like Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold to powerful mid-rangers like the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, you have an incredible range of options to consider. While some users stay loyal to a certain brand, others try to pick the best option within a specific budget. No matter your requirements, we have you covered.

Go through our list of the best smartphones from different segments and buy your favourite model this month. With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, you can convert the phone’s cost into affordable instalments, with repayment periods extending up to 60 months! This way, you can even afford premium flagships from brands like Samsung and Apple without feeling the pocket pinch. You can also enjoy instant approvals and zero down payment offers on select models, making the purchase ultra-convenient.

March 2026 offers: Best smartphones to purchase this month

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Segment: Premium

Offers: Cashback, zero down payment

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 3,719/month

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best premium phones on the market. It sports a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 display, ensuring enhanced durability. The Galaxy AI on board helps you with everyday tasks, including selecting the perfect filter for your photos and filtering out background noise from videos.

Phone specifications:

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Segment: Premium

Offers: Cashback, zero down payment

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 7,208/month

One of the best foldable phones in the segment, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold brings several advanced features to the table. When folded, it features an immersive 6.4- inch Actua display, breathing life into the visuals. The suite of powerful AI tools on board helps you explore your creativity, such as creating high-quality short videos and clicking the best images possible through the Camera Coach feature.

Phone specifications:

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Segment: Premium

Offers: Cashback, zero down payment

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 6,246/month

The best iPhone yet, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is yet another excellent option to consider purchasing this month. One of its highlights is the advanced imaging system, with up to 8x optical-quality zoom on all 48MP rear cameras! You don’t have to rely on powerful DSLRs and advanced lenses to shoot incredible, frame- worthy images anymore.

Phone specifications:

vivo V70 5G

Segment: Mid-range

Offers: Cashback, zero down payment

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,917/month

Recently launched in India, the vivo V70 5G delivers exceptional performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and the LPDDR5X high-performance memory. It can also click studio-grade photos, thanks to the segment-best imaging system featuring a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera, a ZEISS ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP ZEISS night telephoto camera.

Phone specifications:

Redmi Note 15 Pro

Segment: Mid-range

Offers: Cashback, zero down payment

Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,667/month

Launched in early 2026, the Redmi Note 15 Pro sports an incredible 200MP MasterPixel AI camera that offers ultimate clarity with unrivalled image detail. The main sensor is supported by OIS, ensuring your clicks and videos remain crisp and blur-free. The phone also comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, ensuring it can easily handle splashes, spills, and accidental drops into water

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Disclaimer: Offers and Easy EMIs may vary based on location and partner store. Please visit your nearest partner store to know the latest offers and pricing.

How to buy the best smartphones with Bajaj Finserv this March?

Upgrading to a premium smartphone becomes easier with Bajaj Finserv. Instead of paying the full amount upfront, you can divide the cost into convenient monthly instalments using Easy EMI plans. This allows you to choose premium flagships, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, without making a hefty one-time payment.

Follow these steps to purchase your desired smartphone on EMIs this month:

1. Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

2. Browse the available smartphone models and select the device that suits your needs.

3. Check your eligibility for Easy EMIs at the store counter.

4. Choose a repayment tenure between 3 and 60 months based on your budget.

5. Complete the checkout process and take your new smartphone home.