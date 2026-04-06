Malwa Stallions Make A Statement At MPL Auction With Record Bid For Ashutosh Sharma |

Indore: Malwa Stallions announced their arrival in style at the inaugural Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) Player Auction held in Indore on March 31, delivering the biggest headline of the day with the highest bid of the league to secure Ashutosh Sharma, now officially a Stallion , marking a significant milestone in the franchise’s journey as it prepares for its debut season.

Backed by SR Group Indore, the franchise made a bold first impression, combining aggressive intent with clear strategy as it assembled a competitive and well-balanced squad for its debut season.

Strategic Squad Composition

At the auction, Malwa Stallions secured a total of 15 players.

The squad reflects a balanced mix of batters, bowlers, and all-rounders, ensuring depth and flexibility across all departments.

As a new franchise, this provision allowed Malwa Stallions to secure a player targeted for retention elsewhere, reinforcing their intent to build a competitive core from the outset.

Head Coach Devendra Bundela, expressed confidence in the squad assembled:

“We approached the auction with clarity and intent. The goal was to build a balanced side with players who not only bring skill but also understand their roles within a team environment. We are confident that this group has the potential to compete strongly and grow together as a unit.”

The coaching staff emphasized a focus on discipline, adaptability, and performance under pressure as key pillars heading into the season.

Every move at the auction reflected a sharp focus on balance, depth, and match-winning potential.

Co-Owner Megha Rajak said, “This is more than just an auction for us—it’s the beginning of a long-term vision. We wanted to make a statement, and securing a player like Ashutosh Sharma reflects the belief and ambition we have in this team. Malwa Stallions are here to compete, inspire, and represent the pride of the region.”

Managing Director Suraj Rajak added, “From day one, our intent has been clear—to build a team that plays fearless cricket and carries the identity of Malwa onto the field. Today’s auction is just the first step in building something truly special, a team that can dominate, connect with fans, and create a legacy over time.”

Representing cities across the Malwa region including Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, and Dewas, the franchise stands as a symbol of regional pride and cricketing depth. With the squad now in place, Malwa Stallions will shift focus to the next phase of preparation including training camps and team integration.

With an action packed auction performance and the league’s highest bid already to their name, Malwa Stallions have made their intent clear—the Stallions have arrived, and they are here to lead.