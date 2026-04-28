Major Regional Music Powerhouse Lokdhun Joins PPL India, Exits RMPL

Lokdhun aligns with PPL India, boosting licensing reach for Punjabi and Bhojpuri music catalogue | File Photo

Mumbai, April 22, 2026: In a significant development for India’s public performance licensing landscape, Lokdhun Telemedia Private Limited—one of the most influential regional music companies behind iconic hits like “Lollipop Lagelu”—has joined PPL India effective from 1 April 2026, exiting its earlier association with Recorded Music Performance Limited (RMPL).

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New Delhi, Lokdhun boasts a robust content library exceeding 80,000 tracks. It operates powerhouse sub-labels like Wave Music and Lokdhun Punjabi, dominating the Punjabi and Bhojpuri music scenes. With billions of cumulative digital views worldwide, Lokdhun has become synonymous with viral anthems that pulse through wedding seasons, street celebrations, and social media feeds. Tracks like “Lollipop Lagelu” have transcended borders, racking up hundreds of millions of streams and cementing Lokdhun’s status as a regional music juggernaut.

This strategic shift brings Lokdhun into the fold of PPL India, the country’s premier public performance licensing body. Representing over 500+ music labels, PPL India now bolsters its fast-growing regional repertoire, capturing the vibrant sounds of India’s heartland. The move underscores a broader industry trend: consolidating fragmented licensing under efficient, rights-focused frameworks.

PPL India welcomed Lokdhun with enthusiasm: “Lokdhun’s catalogue has shaped the soundscape of Punjabi and Bhojpuri music across generations. Their joining significantly strengthens PPL India’s regional repertoire and reinforces our commitment to transparent and effective licensing for music owners.”

Echoing the sentiment, Lokdhun Telemedia stated: “We are pleased to partner with PPL India and join a structured licensing ecosystem that supports fair monetisation and wider reach of our catalogue across platforms.”

Lokdhun’s entry is more than a label switch—it’s a pivotal step in unifying India’s diverse music ecosystem. As regional genres explode on global platforms like Spotify and YouTube, PPL India’s expanded portfolio promises streamlined royalties for the music companies as well as bringing varied regional music flavours to the public for public performance. This consolidation could reshape how regional hits license for events, hospitalities fostering growth in the industry.

For fans and creators alike, Lokdhun’s alignment with PPL signals brighter horizons for authentic desi beats.