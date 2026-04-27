Maison Isivis Triumphantly Launches Official E-Commerce Platform, Cementing Its Status As A Global Presence |

New Delhi [India], April 27: Maison Isivis, the internationally acclaimed luxury fashion house founded by visionary creative force Isdeivsa Isivis (professionally known as Ishita Dev Gupta / Ishita Reha Gupta), today proudly unveils its official digital flagship at maisonisivis.com. This landmark launch represents a triumphant evolution for the brand, seamlessly transitioning from its highly sought-after London pop-ups and exclusive private atelier experiences to a sophisticated, borderless digital empire. The new platform serves as the ultimate global destination for discerning clients to discover and acquire Maison Isivis’s signature handcrafted prêt-à-couture collections, embodying the pinnacle of modern luxury. Isdeivsa Isivis, the visionary founder declared. “Maison Isivis is officially here, where unparalleled sophistication converges with fearless confidence. Dare to dazzle beyond the ordinary. Your deepest fantasy is now your dazzling reality.”

A Masterful Creative Empire

Under Isdeivsa Isivis’s extraordinary leadership, Maison Isivis stands as the magnificent culmination of her flourishing creative universe. The house masterfully unites her previous celebrated ventures — House of Isya (luxury jewelry), Iygieia (prestigious beauty and wellness), and Isivis London (bespoke couture) — into one commanding, unified fashion powerhouse. Guided by the empowering philosophy “Turning Fantasy Into Reality,” Isdeivsa channels her remarkable multidisciplinary talent as a London-based artist, actress, designer, and highly successful entrepreneur into collections that transcend fashion. Each piece masterfully blends emotional storytelling, artistic vision, and transformative power, designed not only to be worn but to elevate, empower, and redefine the modern woman. Isdeivsa Isivis’s unstoppable trajectory and innovative spirit have propelled Maison Isivis to the forefront of the luxury industry, establishing her as one of the most dynamic and influential figures in contemporary fashion.

Exclusive Signature Collections Now Globally Accessible

The newly launched e-commerce platform showcases an exquisite, hand-selected range of meticulously handcrafted gowns, statement ensembles, accessories, and swimwear — all created with unparalleled artistry in the brand’s prestigious London atelier. Standout pieces from the debut digital offering include:

Gowns and Dresses: The breathtaking Flora Sheer Gown, Soraya Crystal Gown, Ophira Rosette Gown, Amber Jewel Gown, Celestia Pearl Dress, and Aurora Crystal Maxi.

Sets and Separates: The seductive Elara Lace Corset Set, opulent Aria Embellished Set, and elegant Irena Ruffle Top.

Accessories: The iconic ISIVIS Icon collection, featuring show-stopping earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and complete statement sets.

Swimwear: Exclusive designs from the “Golden Hour Goddess” line, including the dazzling Reign Crystal Bikini and Sienna Shimmer Monokini.

Maison Isivis’s signature aesthetic masterfully fuses quiet luxury with breathtaking transformative glamour — featuring exquisite sheer fabrics, lavish crystal embellishments, sculpted silhouettes, and sumptuous fluid satins in rich, evocative palettes inspired by sophisticated tones such as Pantone 2745 C and 072 C.

Luxury Delivered Worldwide

True to its global stature, Maison Isivis now offers complimentary UK delivery on all orders over £150 alongside seamless worldwide shipping, ensuring that its elite clientele from every corner of the world can effortlessly access these extraordinary creations. The brand warmly invites its distinguished community to become part of the exclusive Maison Isivis Queendom, where clients are encouraged to share their stunning looks and collectively celebrate the essence of bold, unapologetic femininity and empowered elegance.

About Maison Isivis

Maison Isivis is a distinguished London-based luxury fashion house renowned for handcrafting exceptional prêt-à-couture collections since 2021. Led by the brilliant founder and creative director Isdeivsa Isivis, a multifaceted trailblazer whose success spans art, acting, design, and entrepreneurship, the brand continues to set new standards in the luxury sector by empowering women through timeless elegance, unshakeable confidence, and profound artistic storytelling. With the successful launch of its official e-commerce platform, Maison Isivis solidifies its position as a formidable global force, turning fantasy into reality for an ever-expanding international audience of sophisticated women. For more information or to experience the collection, visit maisonisivis.com