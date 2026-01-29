Mai Galal Takes Center Stage At DMFOF With 'The Power Of Accessories' Masterclass

Celebrity stylist Mai Galal demonstrates how accessories transform outfits during the World of Fashion festival session | File Photo

After a morning dedicated to the artistry of makeup, the World of Fashion festival turned its spotlight to the wardrobe. The third session of the day, titled "The Power of Accessories," was led by renowned celebrity fashion stylist Mai Galal. In a room filled with fashion enthusiasts and industry hopefuls, Galal demonstrated that an outfit is often just a canvas, and the true design work happens in the details.

Galal, whose work has defined the red-carpet looks of some of the region’s biggest stars, stripped away the mystery of styling. She opened the session by challenging the common misconception that accessories are merely an afterthought. Instead, she argued, they are the architectural tools that determine the mood, silhouette, and success of a look. Her approach was practical and grounded, moving away from abstract fashion concepts to offer actionable advice on how to build an outfit.

The core of the masterclass focused on the delicate balance of proportion and layering. Galal used live demonstrations to show how a simple, understated dress could be completely transformed into three distinct looks—corporate, casual, and evening—solely by swapping belts, jewelry, and footwear. She explained the "rules of proportion," teaching the audience how to use statement pieces to direct the eye and balance the body’s natural lines, rather than letting the accessories wear the person.

The audience was particularly engaged during the segment on layering, where Galal showed how to mix textures and lengths without creating visual clutter. She emphasized that confidence comes from comfort and balance, not just from wearing expensive brands. By the time the session ended, Galal had successfully shifted the room's perspective: fashion isn't just about the clothes you buy, but how you choose to finish them.