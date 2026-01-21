Maharaja Agrasen Business School Receives Certificate Of International Affiliation Under Autonomous College Category From IRM India Affiliate

Left to right: Kosha Parekh, Director Academics, IRM India Affiliate and Amit Agarwal, Secretary, Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education Society | File Photo

Delhi, 21 January 2026: Maharaja Agrasen Business School (MABS), part of the Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education Society (MATES), has been awarded the Certificate of International Affiliation under the Autonomous College category by the Institute of Risk Management’s India Affiliate (IRM India Affiliate).

The affiliation reflects MABS’s ongoing efforts to enhance academic offerings through global academic linkages and to provide students with exposure to internationally recognised frameworks in enterprise risk management (ERM). As an autonomous institution, MABS continues to focus on curriculum enrichment, industry relevance, and outcome-oriented learning.

IRM, headquartered in the United Kingdom, established in 1986, is the world’s leading certifying body for ERM across 140+ countries. Established in 1999, Maharaja Agrasen Business School has steadily worked towards strengthening its academic ecosystem through responsible governance, industry engagement, and student-centred initiatives. This international affiliation supports the institution’s objective of introducing contemporary perspectives and structured approaches to risk management education within its programmes.

Through this collaboration, students at MABS will have the opportunity to pursue the IRM Global Level 1 Enterprise Risk Management Examination. The programme introduces learners to core risk management concepts and a broad spectrum of risks — including strategic, operational, financial, technological, and environmental — helping them develop analytical thinking and informed decision-making skills applicable across sectors.

The certificate presentation ceremony was attended by senior representatives from both institutions, including Dr. Sanjiv Marwah, Director, Maharaja Agrasen Business School, members of the academic leadership team, and officials from IRM India

Affiliate.

Commenting on the affiliation, Kosha Parekh, Director – Academics, IRM India Affiliate, said: “We are pleased to associate with Maharaja Agrasen Business School under the Autonomous College category and look forward to supporting its academic journey in enterprise risk management education.”

Amit Agarwal, Secretary, Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education Society (MATES), added: “In an increasingly uncertain and interconnected world, risk awareness and resilience are no longer niche skills, they are essential leadership capabilities. Our academic collaboration with the Institute of Risk Management (HQ:UK) India Affiliate, reflects MABS’ commitment to equipping students with globally relevant frameworks and practical understanding of enterprise risk, governance, and decision-making. By integrating IRM’s internationally recognised ERM curriculum into our programmes, we aim to prepare students to think responsibly, anticipate complexity, and lead with confidence across industries.”

Institutions interested in obtaining international affiliation may submit expressions of interest to IRM India’s Affiliation Office at affiliationoffice@theirmindia.org