Maha Chandi Homa In Mumbai Highlights Call For Social And Spiritual Change

Maha Chandi Homa in Fort brings together participants to promote social awareness and respect for women | File Photo

Mumbai, March 28, 2026: At a time when concerns around crimes against women continue to dominate public discourse, a spiritual initiative in Mumbai has drawn attention for its message on social transformation. Antar Yog Foundation organised a two-day Maha Chandi Homa on March 21 and 22 at its Gurukul in Fort, led by Brahmarshi Acharya Upendra Ji.

The event brought together a large number of participants and was positioned as a collective effort focused on social well-being, ethical values, and spiritual awareness. Organisers described it as an initiative aimed at addressing deeper societal challenges through traditional practices.

Unlike routine religious ceremonies, the Maha Chandi Homa is considered a rare and intensive ritual rooted in ancient scriptures. It is traditionally believed to be conducted under the guidance of experienced spiritual practitioners and is associated with discipline, structured chanting, and collective participation.

During the event, Acharya Upendra Ji raised questions around societal attitudes, particularly in the context of respect and dignity for women. He emphasised that long-term progress depends not only on economic or technological development, but also on how societies treat and value individuals.

The Homa was conducted with a focus on addressing what organisers described as rising negative tendencies, including violence, exploitation, and harmful social behaviour. Through coordinated rituals and participation, the gathering aimed to promote a sense of awareness and collective responsibility.

Alongside the Maha Chandi Homa, the programme also included Mahasaraswati and Mahalakshmi sadhanas. These were linked to broader themes such as education, knowledge systems, and economic well-being. The Mahasaraswati sadhana was associated with the idea of strengthening value-based learning, while the Mahalakshmi sadhana focused on concepts related to prosperity and balance.

Organisers stated that the initiative is part of a wider effort to encourage a more balanced and value-driven society. They indicated that similar events may be conducted in other parts of the country in the coming months, inviting participation from different sections of society.

Acharya Upendra Ji also extended an open call to individuals across fields, including public representatives, educators, professionals, and youth groups, to engage with such initiatives and contribute to broader social awareness.

The event concluded with a message centred on collective responsibility, highlighting that lasting change requires participation at multiple levels. While rooted in spiritual practice, the initiative was presented as an attempt to connect traditional knowledge systems with present-day social concerns.

Organisers expressed the view that such efforts, when sustained over time, may contribute to gradual shifts in attitudes and behaviour, particularly around issues that continue to impact communities across the country.