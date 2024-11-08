 Magnesium: The Essential Mineral For Health And Longevity
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Magnesium: The Essential Mineral For Health And Longevity | File Photo

If you frequently feel drained, fatigued, or experience mood dips, you may immediately think of  common deficiencies like Vitamin B12 or iron. However, there’s another key mineral worth  attention: magnesium. 

Magnesium plays an essential role in the body, influencing functions like energy production, muscle contraction, the nervous system, and blood sugar regulation. Despite its importance,  magnesium levels are rarely checked in standard tests, leaving deficiencies undetected and  potentially leading to health issues, accelerated ageing, and a higher risk of chronic illness. 

Magnesium deficiency is often called an "invisible deficiency" because standard blood tests  don’t typically reflect it. This is because most magnesium is stored in bones and tissues, not  circulating in the blood. As a result, it’s harder to detect it without specialized tests. 

In India, magnesium deficiency has become a public health concern. Lifestyle factors, dietary  habits, and ageing all increase the body’s need for magnesium. Identifying signs of magnesium deficiency early can help address potential long-term health complications. 

Early signs of magnesium deficiency might be subtle but can become significant if ignored.  Initial symptoms may include: 

● Muscle cramps 

● Fatigue 

● Digestive irregularities such as constipation, unsatisfactory stool or irregular bowel  movements 

● Mood changes 

● Sleep disturbances 

If left unaddressed, a magnesium deficiency can contribute to more serious health concerns,  such as: 

● High blood pressure 

● Heart rhythm irregularities 

● Anxiety and depression

● Increased risk of heart disease 

● Insulin resistance, which can lead to type 2 diabetes 

● Bone issues like osteoporosis due to compromised calcium absorption 

Low magnesium can also increase oxidative stress, affecting cognition, immunity, and  potentially accelerating ageing. Ensuring adequate magnesium intake through diet or  supplements can support overall health, improving energy and reducing the risk of these  conditions. 

Since magnesium isn’t usually tested, adding a magnesium supplement to your routine can be  beneficial. In the past, mineral-rich soils provided essential nutrients, but modern farming  practices have led to soil depletion. It’s recommended that men aim for about 400 mg of  magnesium daily and women around 320 mg.

The type of magnesium supplement chosen matters as different forms have varied absorption  rates. A magnesium complex, which combines multiple forms, may be most effective for  addressing a range of health needs. If you notice symptoms associated with magnesium  deficiency or simply wish to support your health, incorporating a magnesium complex  supplement may be beneficial for longevity and well-being. 

By Dr. Arzoo Panjwani, MBBS, Functional Medicine Practitioner, Decode Age 

(Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.)

