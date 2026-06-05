Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Stage 13 Nears Sellout as $28.17M Is Raised | file photo

The ongoing Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is drawing significant participation as Stage 13 nears 98% completion. The frog-themed project is one of the best-performing crypto presale projects, raising more than $28.17 million. As interest grows, the anticipation is high as we look forward to the next stage of the project, which will see the listing on CEX platforms.

Little Pepe’s Stage 13 presale has attracted strong investor participation seeking early exposure ahead of public exchange listings. The project has already sold more than 16.9 billion tokens, showing continued demand across multiple presale rounds. This latest fundraising update comes at a time when meme coin investors are becoming more selective. Smart investors have stopped chasing hype-only launches. They want to invest in young, promising projects that offer solid tokenomics and utility, with growing communities. Another main driver behind the current rush is price positioning. Each LILPEPE costs only $0.0022, a low entry point for many low-budget crypto investors. Early participants have already seen the presale price rise more than 120% from Stage 1, creating urgency around each new stage. As Stage 13 approaches sellout, the next stage is expected to raise the entry cost to $0.0023. That has made the current round one of the most closely watched phases of the presale.

Little Pepe is not being positioned as a standard meme coin launch. The project is building a dedicated meme-only Layer 2 blockchain designed to support fast, low-cost, and safer meme coin activity. Its ecosystem includes zero buy and sell tax, near-zero transaction fees, and a sniper-bot-resistant setup. This list of features addresses some of the issues faced by meme coins during trading, particularly when it comes to their launch. In this regard, the team will incorporate a dedicated launchpad specifically for memes, which will be crucial to the entire project’s ecosystem. The launchpad is designed to support future meme token launches, potentially creating activity beyond LILPEPE itself. This infrastructure angle is helping the project stand out in a market where many meme coins still depend only on hype.

Little Pepe has also completed its CertiK audit , a detail that continues to matter for investors entering presales. In a sector where security concerns often weaken confidence, the audit has helped support the project’s credibility. The token’s vesting structure is another key point. Presale buyers receive 0% unlock at TGE, followed by a three-month cliff and gradual monthly vesting. This model is designed to reduce immediate sell pressure after launch and avoid the sharp dumps that often hit new meme tokens. The team has also confirmed plans for listings on at least two Tier-1 centralized exchanges after the presale ends. For meme coins, major exchange access can be a powerful catalyst by increasing liquidity, visibility, and buyer access.

Community engagement has also played a role in Little Pepe’s rapid presale growth. The project’s $777,000 giveaway and ongoing 15 ETH Mega Giveaway for Stage 12 to Stage 17 buyers have helped maintain retail interest. These campaigns are providing additional visibility as Stage 13 moves toward completion. Combined with the project’s low price and exchange listing plans, these factors are helping LILPEPE remain one of the most discussed presale tokens in the meme coin sector.

Little Pepe’s latest update confirms that the presale is still gaining speed. With $28.17 million raised, more than 16.9 billion tokens sold, and Stage 13 nearing sellout, the project is entering a critical phase before its next price step. For investors watching early-stage meme coins, LILPEPE’s appeal is clear: a price below $0.0025, a meme-focused Layer 2 chain, zero tax, near-zero fees, sniper-bot resistance, a planned launchpad, and Tier-1 exchange listing ambitions. As the current stage runs down, buyers have a narrowing window to enter at $0.0022 before the next presale price increase.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken